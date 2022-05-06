Horoscope today Friday 6 May 2022: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Today’s horoscope predictions Friday 6 May 2022: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 6 MAY 2022

Aries daily horoscope:

General Overview: You’ll seek out old haunts, family mates, and true comforts as the sentimental Cancer Moon aligns with the habit-forming South Node. Not every day has to be a push to try new things. The atmosphere will be nice with a Scorpio you know.

Love / Friendship: Conversation flows freely as expressive Mercury in your communication sector aligns with loving Venus in your sign. Because you are comfortable with yourself and confident in your desirability, you may be saying things you wouldn’t normally say. Your lack of inhibition can be fascinating. It’s nice to talk to someone who doesn’t care what other people think. It is an opportune time to get acquainted with a recent acquaintance.

Career / Finance: Your job may require you to coordinate your efforts with others and work as part of a team. However, you will be determined to assert your individual interests as the authoritative Saturn in your group zone aligns with the fierce Eris in your sign. Losing your contribution in the mix will not be an option. You will fight hard not to be overlooked. Some colleagues will appreciate your style. However, if you have yet to earn the respect of your peers, you may find that you are on your own.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: There is a fine line between hope and false bravado as the Cancer Moon aligns with inspired Neptune and responsive Eris. Only you know what drives you. Check yourself before crossing a line.

TAURUS TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 6 MAY 2022

Taurus daily horoscope:

General overview: A busy day may be in store with the moon passing through your busy third house. You may not be sure how you feel about certain developments when the moon, inspirational Neptune, and responsive Eris align. Maybe a Cancer can provide information?

Love / Friendship: When the talkative Mercury lines up with your ruler, Venus, in your 12th secret house, you will be quite talkative. However, closer inspection may reveal that you haven’t revealed much about your feelings. This is because you are keeping your love life on the downside. These days, there are probably a few things you need some time to understand. A complicated situation must be unpacked before you can decide how you feel.

Career / Finance: You will have the power to show your authority as Saturn’s leadership in your professional field aligns with the fierce Eris in your inner realm. What drives your desire to take a stand will not be obvious to others. As far as you are concerned, no one needs to know your motivation. They just need to understand that you and your results won’t be left in the dark. At its core is a burning desire to compensate for past professional disappointments and missed opportunities.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: You may prefer others to tell a conversation as the Cancer Moon in your communications sector aligns with the South Node. Today, affirming your views takes more effort than you are willing to do.

TODAY’S HOROSCOPE GEMINI FRIDAY 6 MAY 2022

Gemini Daily Horoscope:

General Overview: The day begins with a morning sextile between the Sun of Taurus and Mars in Pisces, flooding the ethers with an intense amount of energy that begs to be put to use. If you haven’t made any plans for the day, you may want to start now, as it would be a shame to let this power go to waste. You will find that you have the ambition to tackle the projects you have been mulling over. You’ll likely need help, so yell at a Sagittarius. You are always there for them; now it’s their turn to return the favor.

Love / Friendship: Venus in Aries highlights your 11th house of friendship, in sextile with the Leo Moon. This emphasizes how much your friends mean to you and how much you love your tribe. Gather everyone together tonight and celebrate your connection. With the sextile of the moon to Mercury, the conversation will be deeply satisfying.

Career / Finance: Benevolent Jupiter activates your 10th house of career and success, making a morning trine to the Cancer Moon. This transit brings good luck and prosperity, so if you get a call from the office, it’s likely a positive with a personal benefit for you. Answer the phone.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: Review your decision and consider reconsidering it. You are given the opportunity to repeat, which rarely happens. You can still proceed as planned, but this is your chance to make absolutely sure before doing so.

TODAY’S CANCER HOROSCOPE FRIDAY MAY 6, 2022

Cancer Daily Horoscope :

General overview: You are super sensitive when the moon crosses your sign. As the moon aligns with Neptune and Eris, you may swing between optimism and anger. It’s best not to entertain any preconceptions about your day. Aries and Pisces may surprise you.

Love / Friendship: You are bound to get attention with Venus at the top of your card. However, it is unlikely that you will reveal much to your admirers or publicize what is happening in your love life as Venus makes contact with Mercury in your 12th secret house. Maybe there are things you need to understand and decisions that need to be made before you talk about your intentions. Some situations may require discretion.

Career / Finance: Not feeling like you have access to the support you deserve can push you to seek a solution. You may ask that your wishes be addressed as the authoritative Saturn aligns with outspoken Eris in your professional field. Before drawing attention to your cause, you should check that you have the clear facts. You will need to present a solid case to the powers that be. Otherwise, you may be seen as someone who creates problems for no good reason.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: Your favorite hobbies, games, and recreational activities can give you pleasure as the moon in your sign aligns with the southern node. A solo activity can be a good alternative if you’re not in the mood for socializing.