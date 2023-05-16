Horoscope today Tuesday 16 May 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Tuesday 16 May 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY TUESDAY 16 MAY 2023

You’ve stopped sweeping problems under the rug and pretending everything is fine. You will be empowered to tackle a challenging problem and reclaim lost power as mighty Mars and compassionate Neptune align. Making peace with your dark side may play a part in the program. When you know better, you do better, so don’t get stuck with shame or blame. Forgive yourself for any past missteps and know that you did your best. Synchronizing the Taurus Sun with warrior Eris in your sign further strengthens your courage. Believe that you have what it takes to fight your inner demons and overcome something that is holding you back. You have it, Aries!

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY TUESDAY 16 MAY 2023

Your confidence and optimism will level up considerably when cheerful Jupiter enters your sign. Through the end of May 2024 you will be enthusiastic, adventurous and inspired to do great things. This placement encourages you to broaden your horizons, deepen your wisdom, and share what you know with the world. Travel, education, spirituality, podcasting and publishing are just some of the activities that can help you achieve these goals. One downside is that the presence of Jupiter in your sign can expand your life. It might be hard to say no to guilty pleasures, but be careful not to overdo it. You may feel irritable for no apparent reason as the fiery Moon of Aries unites Chiron and Eris. Be kind to yourself.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE TUESDAY 16 MAY 2023

It takes faith and courage to invest in your aspirations. You cannot sit on the sidelines waiting for the Universe to finance your plans. As inspiring Mars syncs up with inspiring Neptune, your efforts can take you one step closer to realizing a dream. You are seen as a visionary as Neptune tops your chart. As such, your audience expects you to do great things. You might get the attention of someone who supports your vision, so it’s in your best interest to give it your all. There’s no time like the present to take the next step.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY TUESDAY 16 MAY 2023

Your social life looks more promising than it has in years as benevolent Jupiter enters Taurus and your house of community. Over the next 12 months you will have plenty of opportunities to meet fascinating people from all walks of life. There will also be lots of great events to experience and exciting group activities to experience. Your relationships with your existing circle of friends will be super sweet and you will enjoy making new connections. You can expect to meet loyal, down-to-earth types who play as much as they work. When the Aries Moon meets wounded Chiron in your public sector, vulnerability can arise. There’s no shame in being soft.

