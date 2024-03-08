Horoscope today Friday 8 March 2024: today's astrological predictions sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 8 MARCH 2024

Aries daily horoscope:

As guided Mars in your professional sector syncs with authoritative Saturn, you can trust that you have what it takes to get things done. While there is no evidence to suggest that you can accomplish a formidable feat, you should have faith that your determination and resourcefulness will get you there. Chances are, there is nothing you can't accomplish, as long as you put in the effort and commitment to get it done. When the sun collides with the nodal axis, you will need to know where you are headed and who you need to connect with to get there. You could also use emotional support. Reach out to a caring person.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 8 MARCH 2024

Taurus daily horoscope:

Mercury syncing with diligent Saturn in your community zone makes it the perfect day to engage with friends or colleagues to tackle a project. You can learn a lot from someone who has experience in your area of ​​interest. If learning or research is on your agenda, you may benefit from collaborating with a study buddy. Encouragement from a disciplined person can help you stay on course. As Venus and Eris align, an overwhelming desire may take you by surprise. A deep sexual or emotional attraction could push you to make a bold move. If paired, a memorable evening could be in store. Some Taureans may be obsessed with an unavailable person. Don't do anything crazy.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 8 MARCH 2024

Gemini daily horoscope:

Since your ruler, Mercury, syncs with dutiful Saturn, you'll be great at reading between the lines. You won't give up until you get to the bottom of a financial or career problem. A conversation with a trusted person can fill in some blanks. Seek advice from an older or more experienced person. A Venus-Eris alignment can inspire you to pursue a friendship, relationship, or entry into an exclusive social circle. You will make every effort to get what you want, especially if you have been excluded from it in the past. There is no shame in your game in going after what you want. Some individuals will be impressed by your willingness to make a bold move.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 8 MARCH 2024

Cancer horoscope of the day :

A Mercury-Saturn alignment can spark a serious conversation with a professional partner or ally. You may need to define the terms of a relationship and establish ground rules. Someone might be interested in teaming up to achieve a shared goal. It's the perfect day to brainstorm a long-term project. As Venus and Eris align in your work zones, charm and boldness can take you where you've never been before. Not only will you want to get your foot in the door, but you'll also want to claim a seat at the table. Some Cancers will use everything they have to gain favor, particularly among people who have neglected them in the past.