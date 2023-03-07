Horoscope today Tuesday 7 March 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Tuesday 7 March 2023: let's listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY TUESDAY 7 MARCH 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

Your instincts regarding money and possessions are likely to be on point as the sun in intuitive Pisces syncs up with innovative Uranus in your house of possessions. A dream, hunch, or synchronicity could convey a message that guides you in an unusual move. Weigh that against the facts and decide how to proceed. You’re a maverick, so it’s not too hard for you to step outside the box and do something revolutionary. Keep your eyes peeled for an off-the-beaten-path opportunity. The industrious Virgo Moon and North Node energize your work and money zones, encouraging you to take up new pursuits.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY TUESDAY 7 MARCH 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

With the full moon in adaptable Virgo and your home of romance and recreation, you’re in for a good time. A nod to wildcard Uranus in your sign says you’re ready for anything. A sudden date or meeting with friends can be exciting. Your creative flair is spot on, making this the perfect day to put the finishing touches on an art project. Finding a satisfying outlet for self-expression is key. A conversation might stir up hidden resentment as Mercury clashes with the cantankerous Eris in your subconscious, but don’t let a trifling issue spoil an optimistic mood. Put a grievance on the back burner as you make the most of the day.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE TUESDAY 7 MARCH 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

You will be eager to wrap up a domestic and family matter while the Full Moon is in organized Virgo and your home realm. A nod from inventive Uranus suggests that to achieve your goal, you’ll need to think outside the box. Trust your intuition. A crazy idea might be more relevant than you thought. A change that allows you more freedom or flexibility will be liberating. With your ruler, Mercury, in your public sector at odds with troublemaker Eris, an ill-advised remark could rock the boat. Not all thoughts need to be shared. Err on the side of caution and close your lips. Otherwise, you could get yourself into trouble with an authority figure.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY TUESDAY 7 MARCH 2023

Cancer daily horoscope :

You will be eager to put the finishing touches on a grand plan while the Full Moon is in methodical Virgo. You might cross the finish line of a long-term goal or complete an important part of the process. A nod from innovative Uranus suggests that doing things in an unusual way can give you an edge. Who says everything has to be done by the book? This is an excellent day to write plans and talk about commitments. Inventive ideas can have an impact, but be careful not to share controversial opinions that you may have. Choosing the wrong words can wreak havoc when messenger Mercury and malcontent Eris collide. It’s best to stick to the facts and keep your opinions to yourself.

