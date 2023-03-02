Horoscope today Thursday 2 March 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Thursday 2 March 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 2 MARCH 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

You are the voice of reason as Mercury meets mature Saturn in your community zone. You will not tolerate a heartbreaking story, nor will you be manipulated by emotion. You are here to dispense tough love and sensible advice. It’s not easy for you to be that harsh, but you will hold the line, especially with someone who repeats a bad behavior. You’ll be itching to unravel the mysteries of your identity after curious Mercury enters Pisces and your mystical 12th house. Through March 19, you’ll be contemplating more and saying less. You will be highly attuned to spiritual energies. As such, your dreams will be quite informative. Counseling, shamanic journeying, dream work, meditation, and contemplative practices can be therapeutic.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 2 MARCH 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

You’ll want to demonstrate that you’re a serious person with serious ideas as intellectual Mercury meets mature Saturn in your professional sector. An influential figure may relate to you as an equal because you speak with authority and stand your ground in the conversation. As such, this is an opportune time to connect with someone important. Any plans you make will likely reflect a more adult perspective. With Mercury entering Pisces and your community zone, you’ll do your best to brainstorm when you’re with friends and groups. Through March 19, you’ll be inspired by like-minded people, especially those who share your creative or spiritual interests. This is an excellent time to collaborate and pool your talents and resources.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE THURSDAY 2 MARCH 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

Your vibe is studious as your ruler, Mercury, meets disciplined Saturn. It’s a great day for study and research. If you already have expert knowledge, share it with the world through teaching, publishing or podcasting. Your authoritative demeanor says you’ve done your homework and know what you’re talking about. As Mercury enters Pisces and your public sector, your words are sure to attract attention. Through March 19, your imaginative communication style will make an impact. Your words can paint a picture and bring an idea to life. Generating excitement about a big project can make people want to know more. Whether you’re speaking publicly or simply selling your ideas informally, creative self-expression is sure to impress.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 2 MARCH 2023

Cancer daily horoscope :

A communication breakdown could throw a wrench in the works when it comes to a financial matter. With wheel hustler Mercury meeting inflexible Saturn in your shared resource zone, the cooperation you need may not be forthcoming. You may need to act independently and manage your affairs yourself. There may be delays with loans, inheritances, alimony and shared funds. When Mercury enters imaginative Pisces and your house of higher learning, you’ll want to learn more about the things that interest you. You might be taking a class or planning a trip to a distant destination. Learning more about a spiritual path might also be interesting. Teaching, publishing or podcasting may be part of your plans until March 19th.

