Horoscope today Wednesday 28 June 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

You don’t always recognize your strengths, but those closest to you do. As the sun in Cancer and your home realm sync with constant Saturn, spending time with a member of your family or chosen circle can reassure you of your grit and resilience. Even if you haven’t been able to feel it, it has always been there. You can’t measure gravity, but you still have faith that it exists, so why not believe in your abilities? Lean into relationships that help you nurture your skills. A reading with your favorite psychic can reveal who supports the Aries team. Older people can be extremely helpful and supportive at this time. Trust their wisdom.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

You’re not crazy, but you may come across that way as the sun in sensitive Cancer collides with Uranus in your sign. Saying something outrageous could be your way of testing how much craziness someone else will tolerate, but it could also be a cry for help. If you need advice, reach out to a mature person in your social circle. As the sun trines the Saturn balance in your house of community, you can trust that they will provide no-nonsense guidance. Even if you don’t entirely agree with their assessment of your situation, it helps to get feedback from someone who has more life experience than you. You may later find that their advice was perfect.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

Money will be on your mind while your ruler, Mercury, is in security-conscious Cancer and your house of earnings. Through July 11, you’ll be busy brainstorming ways to generate money and achieve your financial goals. Your attention to detail will make you a skilled negotiator. This is a great time to ask for a raise or pursue an important business deal. Your buying and selling skills will be perfect, reinforcing your business knowledge. As Mercury and caregiver Ceres clash, a conversation with a family member about your finances may not go as planned. It can be difficult to understand each other’s needs and priorities. Don’t push the issue. You can always review the discussion later.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE 2023

Cancer daily horoscope :

With Mercury eloquent in your sign, your intuition and communication skills will be perfect. Until July 11, you will enjoy talking to people and sharing your ideas. You will be your favorite topic of conversation. Your immense curiosity about life can inspire you to get involved in many different activities, making this time challenging. You will go from one activity to another looking for the things that interest you. Making yourself and your needs the center of the conversation can irritate a loved one as Mercury clashes with comforting Ceres in your home and family area. Pause your agenda for now and listen to their concerns. They will appreciate your attention.

