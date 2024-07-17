Today’s Horoscope Predictions July 17, 2024: Let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to best face the day



ARIES TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Aries daily horoscope:

As the sensitive Sun in Cancer squares reactive Eris in your sign, you’re likely to have something bothering you. Your resentment may be 100% legitimate. However, you’ll need to be mindful of how you address your concerns if you want people to take them seriously. You’re a dignified Aries, not the proverbial bull in the china shop who wreaks havoc wherever you go. Restrain your anger before alarming an innocent bystander. You may be especially sensitive about your family or something going on at home. Be considerate of others’ feelings. Be sure to treat your loved ones with the care and respect they deserve. They, too, may be upset by what’s happening.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Taurus daily horoscope:

If you’re unsure how to handle a nervous situation, you might try to ignore it for as long as possible. Suppressed frustration and anger may surface when the sun in emotional Cancer and your communication zone clashes with reactive Eris. Before you know it, you’ll be speaking up and expressing how you really feel. You can’t take your words back once they’re out there. Likewise, you can’t go back to pretending nothing is wrong once the cat’s out of the bag. Getting things out in the open can be cathartic, even if it leaves you with a mess to clean up. It’s not good to bottle up your feelings.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Gemini daily horoscope:

The future hasn’t arrived yet, but you won’t let that stop you from ranting and raving about how things won’t go your way. You may fear that the cards are stacked against you and that you’ll be prevented from realizing your dreams when the sun in security-seeking Cancer in your earnings zone clashes with resentful Eris. Doom and gloom can be a self-fulfilling prophecy, so be careful not to write failure into your future. Let go of any sense of entitlement you may feel and try to adopt a more just perspective. An attitude of gratitude can attract the circumstances and opportunities that will serve your best interests. Dare to believe that what is meant for you cannot escape you.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Cancer daily horoscope :

As the sun in your sign clashes with irritable Eris in your career house, you may take offense at what you feel is unfair treatment. You may feel that superiors are overlooking your contributions, and as a result, you are missing out on opportunities for advancement. Take an objective look at your complaints before playing the blame-and-shame game. It may be helpful to discuss your concerns with a trusted colleague before taking them to the powers that be. If they prove legitimate, wait until you calm down before addressing them. Being a hothead is unlikely to make anyone sympathetic to your concerns. When addressing an authority figure, the right attitude is key.

LEO HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Leo daily horoscope :

The Sun in protective Cancer squares angry Eris in your idealistic ninth house, and you may feel angry at injustices happening around the world. Something you read online or hear on the news could ignite you. You may simmer in silence or find a constructive way to voice the cause. It’s wise to wait for you to calm down before taking action. Alternatively, issues involving education, travel, or the law may be a source of stress. Problems in these areas are best addressed at another time. Taking your anger out on an authority figure could have unintended consequences. Try to remember that you are not above the law.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Virgo daily horoscope:

You won’t tolerate anyone causing you financial hardship as the security-seeking Cancer sun squares disgruntled Eris in your house of shared resources. A problem with your financial resources or the support you receive from an outside source could cause you to lose your cool. It may not be a new problem. Something may be coming up that makes it impossible for you to continue ignoring unfair treatment. Make sure you have your facts and figures in order before you call someone out on it. Blaming others without sufficient evidence to support your claim will only make matters worse. Resolving the issue will require cooperation from others, so try to avoid conflict. No one wants to negotiate with a hothead.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Libra daily horoscope :

Tempers may run high if a colleague receives preferential treatment even though you’ve contributed equally. When the sun in emotional Cancer clashes with reactive Eris, the atmosphere could be hostile. Likewise, a problem could arise if someone feels you’ve been given an unfair advantage. By nature, you’re all for playing fair and wanting everyone to get their due. You can’t control how others handle unfair situations, but you can make sure you act with integrity. Such a scenario could threaten your relationship with a partner or close friend. Before you point the finger at someone, make sure you know the whole shop and are handling things the right way.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Scorpio daily horoscope :

You may be fretting over a work-related issue when the Sun clashes with resentful Eris in your house of work. Anger may arise if you are passed over for a position or project for which you are particularly qualified. Unfair treatment of any kind can be difficult to deal with. There is not always a logic or reason why things happen the way they do. However, if a pattern is starting to emerge, it deserves a closer look. Is there something lacking in your attitude or performance? Or do you have a legitimate complaint that deserves to be addressed? A conversation with a trusted colleague can help you assess the situation and plan your next steps.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Sagittarius daily horoscope :

As the Sun and resentful Eris clash in your intimacy and dating zones, anger may arise when you fail to receive the love and attention you feel you are entitled to. You may feel like you are being denied the happiness that seems to come so easily to others. The grass is greener where you water it. At the same time, love can only take root if the other person is equally invested in growing your relationship. Take a step back and look at your situation objectively. Is the other person willing and able to fulfill your desires? It won’t pay to fall into the trap of someone’s potential. Evaluate them based on what they do in the here and now.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Capricorn daily horoscope :

A tense alignment between the Sun in your partnership house and disgruntled Eris in your home zone can trigger conflict between you and a partner or family member. Someone (perhaps you) may demand that problems be acknowledged and amends be made. The problem could be with extended family or those who share your space. Alternatively, you may have to deal with a difficult maintenance person or landlord to resolve a problem in your living space. In either case, it’s unwise to lose your temper or play the blame and shame game. You’ll need to handle the issue in a way that inspires cooperation. Wait until you’ve calmed down before trying to work things out.

AQUARIUS TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Aquarius daily horoscope :

You will be sensitive to the opinions of others with the moon in proud Scorpio and your public sector. With a sun-moon trine influencing your work life, colleagues and superiors are likely to view you positively. This harmonious atmosphere instills confidence, helping you make impressive moves. Important work-related matters are best handled early in the day. Things can get edgy later when the moon opposes hostile Mars and fickle Uranus. A problem on the home and family front can be a major distraction. You can’t afford to ignore problems in your personal life. It’s best to put out a fire before it gets out of control.

PISCES HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 17 JULY 2024

Pisces daily horoscope :

As the security-seeking sun in Cancer clashes with combative Eris in your earring house, financial worries can be difficult to manage. You may rant and rage if a discrepancy arises. It could be a minor issue, such as being defrauded, or it could be a larger problem, such as being shut out of a financial opportunity. Either way, you’ll need to contain your anger and handle the situation with care. Likewise, you won’t be happy if you don’t get a return for the affection you give. You can’t blame someone if they don’t return your feelings. Pay attention to the signals they’re sending. Maybe they’re not giving you the green light?