Horoscope today Friday 27 January 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 27 JANUARY 2023

If you broadcast your personal problems to the world, you will definitely attract someone else’s attention. However, this probably won’t translate into the recognition you’re hoping for as expressive Mercury in your public sector collides with wounded Chiron in your sign. Driving with your injuries can make you look like a victim. You’re probably asking too much if you expect someone to tread lightly on your insecurities. Why not impress them with how strong and resourceful you are? People are more likely to feel sympathy for someone who does their best without constantly complaining about their situation. You will feel more empowered when you focus on solutions instead of problems.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 27 JANUARY 2023

You’re not the only person who struggles with self-doubt, especially during these anxiety-inducing times. Unfortunately, that may not seem like it when mental Mercury and wounded healer Chiron collide. Opening up to someone you trust can help you discover that they too have been where you are. It helps to know that you are not alone and that people are not judging you for your struggles. Anxiety can cause you to overthink an inspired plan as Mercury opposes strategic Pallas. If you make things too complicated, you’ll never get this idea off the ground. Strip it down to the essentials and make sure it aligns with your end goals.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 27 JANUARY 2023

If you divulge confidential information, it can cause a rift between you and someone you’re close to, like chatterbox Mercury in your secret eighth house clashing with wounded Chiron in your community house. Think twice before posting on social media or broadcasting news that isn’t yours. If someone breaks your trust, don’t berate yourself for opening up. Just take it as a reminder to choose your confidants carefully. Not everyone is respectful of boundaries and sensitive to your feelings. You can get carried away with a financial issue as Mercury opposes strategic Pallas. Constantly reviewing the problem with all parties involved can be counterproductive. Make a decision based on what you know.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 27 JANUARY 2023

A conversation can trigger vulnerabilities when expressive Mercury and insecure Chiron collide. You may worry that sharing your fears will make you look weak, especially if you’re talking to your partner or boss. In fact, this shows that you are human and that you are okay with being real. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t feel nervous or exposed. You need to try to be open and honest with your love interest if you want to cultivate emotional intimacy. When dealing with colleagues and influential people in your professional circle, you’ll need to discern what you can share and what you should keep to yourself.

