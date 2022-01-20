Horoscope today Thursday 20 January 2022: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Today’s horoscope predictions Thursday 20 January 2022: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES TODAY’S HOROSCOPE Thursday 20 JANUARY 2022

Aries daily horoscope:

Overview: this morning the hollow Leo Moon moves into a practical and detail oriented Virgo. The moon collides with the sun, creating conflicts between your mind and your heart. It’s not that one is right and the other wrong, it’s just that one might be better suited to a particular situation than another. If you feel hindered and can’t determine the best path, a Scorpio can offer you useful information and support.

Love / Friendship: The Trinity Virgo Moon Vesta in Capricorn, generating a deep desire to love and care for others. You wear your heart on your sleeve under the influence of this aspect, which encourages others to respond in the same way.

Career / Finance: Generous Jupiter in Pisces in your intuitive twelfth house sextile Vesta in Capricorn in your tenth house of career and success, providing insights and revelations that can empower you professionally. Pay attention to those subtle pushes and insights and let them help you build an action plan.

Personal growth / spirituality: you are well prepared for any challenge that comes your way, so relax and enjoy life. Living with the “Jaws” theme playing constantly in the background is exhausting. And for you, useless.

TAURUS TODAY’S HOROSCOPE Thursday 20 JANUARY 2022

Taurus daily horoscope:

Overview: the Virgo Moon illuminates your fifth house of creativity, while the opposition to Jupiter in Pisces in your eleventh house expands your creative vision. It invites you to use your skills and talents on behalf of a group or vocation you believe in. An Aquarius can help you make an important professional connection, so reach out and network with them.

Love / Friendship: Dress up in Capricorn the Moon of Virgo trina, emphasizing your devotion to family, loved ones and, above all, to your loved one. The understanding and empathy you bring to your partner fuel the fire of love and passion.

Career / Finance: Mercury in Aquarius activates your 10th house of career and success, colliding with the moon, potentially causing harsh words that hurt. Stay aware of your communication and if someone says something rude to you, do your best to realize that it’s more about them than you.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: it seems like everything you touch these days is growing and blooming. Being aware of this allows you to consciously direct it at your convenience.

TODAY’S HOROSCOPE GEMINI Thursday 20 JANUARY 2022

Gemini Daily Horoscope:

Overview: the Virgo Moon is in full power today. The great attention to detail and passion for organization that this moon brings can sometimes make you feel awkward, but in your fourth home and family home, you can put it to good use. Make a list of the things you need and want to do around the house, including DIY projects and noble dreams. If you write it, it is much more likely that it will. When the time is right, a Taurus can help you start crossing things off that list.

Love / Friendship: Mars brings out your seventh house of partnership, harmonizing with the mighty Pluto and generating tremendous transformative energy. Whatever problems, situations or conditions you have wanted to deal with within your relationship, you now have what you need at your fingertips to do it successfully.

Career / Finance: the benevolent Jupiter in Pisces activates your career sector, offering opportunities and opening new doors for you to pass through. The Virgo Moon opposes Jupiter, creating a tug-of-war between your professional and family life. They both matter, so you need to find a way to balance them. Giving up on one for the other is not the answer.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: once you have a clear vision and intention of what you want to manifest, the rest of the process takes place naturally.

CANCER HOROSCOPE OF TODAY THURSDAY 20 JANUARY 2022

Cancer Daily Horoscope:

General overview: You will be counting your dollars and cents as the proud moon in Leo passes through your house of possessions. You shouldn’t worry too much about expenses. It is time for others (especially an Aquarius) to pay their fair share or even foot the bill.

Love / Friendship: Today, the sun enters progressive Aquarius and the realm that governs emotional and physical intimacy. Until February 18, you will be the best of yourself when you feel deeply connected to a person in your life. The energy that they extend to you, emotionally or sexually, can be transformative. You will want the kind of connection that meets all your needs and makes you feel truly alive. It doesn’t have to be romantic. A special friendship can be equally fulfilling.

Career / Finance: your privacy zone also governs other people’s money. With the sun here, you will be super inventive when it comes to managing the financial affairs of others. This is a great time to pay off debts, renegotiate loan terms, or address tax, alimony, or inheritance issues. If you need financial assistance or access to other resources, this is one of the best times of the year to seek help from an outside source.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: take the opportunity to connect with someone special or attend a social event. A sun / node alignment signals that the extra effort will be worth it. Rush! You’re running out of time.