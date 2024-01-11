Horoscope today Thursday 11 January 2024: today's astrological predictions sign by sign

Today's Horoscope predictions Thursday 11 January 2024: let's listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to best face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 11 JANUARY 2024

Aries daily horoscope:

As guided Mars in your professional sector syncs with authoritative Saturn, you can trust that you have what it takes to get things done. While there is no evidence to suggest that you can accomplish a formidable feat, you should have faith that your determination and resourcefulness will get you there. Chances are, there is nothing you can't accomplish, as long as you put in the effort and commitment to get it done. When the sun collides with the nodal axis, you will need to know where you are headed and who you need to connect with to get there. You could also use emotional support. Reach out to a caring person.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 11 JANUARY 2024

Taurus daily horoscope:

Your drive and determination can motivate a friend or group and move them into action. As energetic Mars syncs with authoritative Saturn in your teamwork zone, even the most stubborn person will find it difficult not to be moved by your resourcefulness. You can provide the push they need to break out of the rut and take the next steps with a project. Likewise, a motivated friend or colleague can help you harness your energy and use it productively instead of being wasted on your tasks. When the Sun and lunar nodes collide, it can be difficult to expand in a new direction. Guidance from an encouraging person can help.

GEMINI TODAY'S HOROSCOPE THURSDAY 11 JANUARY 2024

Gemini daily horoscope:

Guided Mars syncing with ambitious Saturn in your professional sector can motivate you to bring your A-game. The drive and determination you apply in pursuit of your goals will demonstrate that you are committed to staying the course. The most important and influential people in your circle will likely be impressed by what you do. What's next on your agenda? A decisive move can bring you one step closer to achieving an important goal. The sun in your intimacy zone clashing with the nodal axis can make it difficult to find fulfillment in a relationship. It's an opportune time to explore whether you give as much as you get. Maybe you need to be more generous emotionally or materially.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 11 JANUARY 2024

Cancer horoscope of the day :

Setting boundaries could be crucial as defender Mars in your house of partnership syncs with ruler Saturn. Laying down the law isn't particularly romantic, nor does it seem particularly sympathetic. However, it is essential if you want to be respected by the person you are interested in. Unfortunately, some people will take things too far and take advantage if you let them. Letting someone know where you draw the line can prevent you from ending up in an unwanted situation. When the sun clashes with the nodal axis, it may seem like you and your partner's priorities are not aligned. Whether you're partnered or single, it's smart to explore how your relationship goals sync up with your career and family aspirations.

Subscribe to the newsletter

