Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Friday, March 26, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Difficulties will appear to act independently, collaboration with others can bring you good results.

Health: Silence sometimes has more effect and power than a tedious speech. An action is stronger than a thousand words, think about it and act accordingly.

Love: Do not complicate yourself, when it comes to raising your feelings, do it without going around. If you are upfront and clear, your partner will respect you.

Money: It will be necessary to keep the secret about your projects, since there are many people who will take advantage of you and what you do.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The capacity for free will will be enhanced, both to escape possible bad influences and to make your decisions.

Health: Take extreme care of offers that are not transparent and act with absolute clarity. Sometimes cheap ends up being too expensive.

Love: You are all heart but little head. You will soon experience a marked transformation, although the change will cost you here and now.

Money: There are people who envy you. You are a very good person at what you do and for this they try to harm you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you will be willing to overcome the contingencies that the day presents to you, no matter how adverse. You will feel brave.

Health: You could spend the day studying and preparing for an exam. In the morning you could do some sport to balance energy.

Love: Your partner will reassure you by telling you how important you are in his life and how much he loves you. They will be intense days in love.

Money: In a short time you will have made great strides, but someone around you will not be comfortable with it. Be careful with your comments.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will review the essential links in your history, with a view to a positive change in your future. But beware, tricky situations lie ahead.

Health: When others aren’t ready to push, let them know it’s time to move. You don’t need to drag them, but you don’t need to stop protecting them either.

Love: You are about to meet someone who will become a great friendship, or perhaps a loving company.

Money: The secret of your financial recovery is to organize yourself, only in this way will you regain the confidence of investors.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: New friendships appear on the horizon, it will be up to you whether to accommodate them or not. Make sure of their intentions.

Health: You are the one who sets the limits to your capabilities, and they are only in your mind. There is nothing that you propose that you cannot carry out.

Love: You will be in a cloud of doubts regarding your partner’s feelings towards you. You know how difficult he is to say what he feels.

Money: You will find yourself in the need to depend on others to carry out your ambitions. Be careful who you choose.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The stars will bless all those changes that you initiate today. Good star both socially and professionally.

Health: You won’t be able to put off dealing with that particular situation for much longer. Face your fears.

Love: Take advantage of today to put a little seasoning on your partner. Go out to romantic and provocative places. Take the necessary care measures for the pandemic.

Money: A period of changes in work begins, as days of high workload are approaching. Be prepared.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be very susceptible, do not back down. Some of your reactions can lead to permanent change and for the better.

Health: Do not demand more from your body than it can give, because an excess can cost you more than you think.

Love: Details are timely in romance. Desire governs to promote new encounters and passions are released.

Money: In the workplace, you will need a lot of cunning and patience. Avoid gambling, because luck is not with you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your thoughts turn to household issues. You will see that the contacts become more sincere and the relationships are easier.

Health: Accept your mistakes with humility. Do not pretend to be perfect, remember that only those who learn from their mistakes are wise.

Love: Overwork causes a mismatch in your intimate relationships. Seek balance, only then will you have a full relationship.

Money: If you manage to adapt to the changing times, some peace of mind will come to your spirit, and good dividends will also come.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Long hours of restlessness will have to happen after a telephone call that will leave you awake. Keep calm.

Health: You will require a certain solitude to be well. Take care of tension and stress because they can be the cause of illness.

Love: You will find a person with whom you will feel happy. Do not isolate it from the rest of your world because it will think you are hiding it.

Money: Times of change, with a view to accessing prosperity. Excellent deals and acquisitions will materialize.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will find it difficult to think that you can get out of trouble overnight. Do not despair, because someone will come to your aid.

Health: Drive carefully and do not get into arguments or lawsuits. Your physical and mental state cannot take so much pressure.

Love: Good moment in the couple. The beauty of the moment and the harmony of the encounter are more united than ever.

Money: A series of deceptions to which you have been exposed will be exposed. It will be a good time to jump out of position.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The effervescence of events will be moderated, which is good, since your nervous resistance has its limits.

Health: You are more determined than you appear to be, the question is to show it and that the people around you realize how good a leader you are.

Love: Your power of attraction will be reinforced today. It is the opportunity to show your feelings towards your partner.

Money: Relationship with the world of original ideas and studies. Astral influence favors promotion and promotions.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Love stakes will have you tense today. You start to lose your patience and the day is shaping up to be complicated.

Health: Investigate the why of things. Do not accept final results without first understanding how it has come to that.

Love: Silence time and distances. Respect the space of the other but do not allow them to permanently move away from you.

Money: You are finally witnessing the end of a lousy economic streak. It is time to start your campaign to generate savings.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.