Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Friday, March 19, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not allow your spirits to decline in the face of difficulties, nor do you doubt your abilities. You are the architect of your own destiny.

Health: If problems at home have taken longer than they should, it is essential to maintain a sense of humor to be able to deal with practical problems.

Love: Your affective relationships become very satisfactory but your temperament becomes very polar, it is either all or nothing. Leave the extremes.

Money: Right now you can see how you thrive, although the activity can be exhausting for you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Take time to update your email, your phone calls and all kinds of pending procedures and commitments.

Health: Nothing bad happens to you, eliminate those tragedies that worry you because they are pure fabrication of your mind. Don’t trust fake smiles.

Love: You will be detached from your love feelings and discordance will appear in the couple. Don’t be selfish and listen to your better half.

Money: You will be lucky in matters and decisions that involve risk, but everything will not turn out well if you act rashly.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will show a charisma that will allow you to shore up your power of convocation and strengthen your emotional ties, you will feel glamorous.

Health: Everyone lives their life in their own way and you don’t have to criticize someone who doesn’t follow in your footsteps. Don’t be so hard on the ideas of others.

Love: You show what you feel without prejudice. Take an honest stance without losing sight of the consequences of the truths told.

Money: The time has come to spend your savings, not madly but without the inhibitions that always characterized you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: In front of the provocations of a relative you will have to be careful not to act impulsively, since arguments are coming.

Health: You must focus on your goals and not on the problems of others. Pay attention to any health problems that may arise.

Love: A look triggers romance and passion. You do not need directions to perceive what your partner wants.

Money: The conquest of new spaces in what refers to your profession will be a fact, and this will give you a lot of confidence.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A change of scenery today is essential. Make sure you break the norm and try something new.

Health: Trust your excellent judgment, everything you do for the benefit of other people will prosper. Take care of back pain.

Love: When someone close to you makes a true gesture of love, you will be moved. Try to keep your head cool.

Money: You may have an important opportunity for professional advancement or economic improvement, but it will all depend on you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It is a great day to surprise a family member. Make sure you keep the secrets so you don’t spoil the surprise.

Health: Spend as much time as you can resting as you will need to regain your energy. If you must work, focus on routine tasks.

Love: You need to get something off your chest. It’s time to talk to someone you trust, but only when you know you can be honest.

Money: Financial issues can cause you a serious setback. Do not trust yourself in monetary matters and be very careful.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You live throwing little arrows into the air, whose function is to bring the distant closer and brighten the lives of those around you. Keep up your optimism.

Health: Try to eat healthy, fruits, vegetables and cereals. White meats and legumes will provide you with the proteins you need.

Love: Living as a couple is not only sharing the same bed. Faced with this project, you show so much immaturity that you will tire your partner.

Money: Work is much better when it is accompanied by fun. You have to mix work and joy to be more enjoyable.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have unforeseen reactions and people will be stunned seeing you react. You like to surprise them.

Health: Sport is ideal for these days, nothing that is violent and shakes you will do you good. Look for meditation or yoga, maybe swimming.

Love: It will hurt to see that your partner is not with you when you need them. They are tests that sometimes life puts to show us something.

Money: Welcome your new teammates and find an ally among them. Competition days are coming and you will need it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Good luck has always been with you, but don’t expect it to always be like this, try to make decisions responsibly.

Health: Your great sense of humor will help you demonstrate great personal skills. It is a rewarding, encouraging and highly appreciative journey.

Love: Tensions are eased, a blanket of forgetfulness will fall over those sad periods and hope for good times will return.

Money: At your job, you feel like you’re on a tightrope and you don’t know why. But someone unexpected will come to your aid.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your ideas are very good, take them forward because you have the character and the drive to do it. Have confidence in yourself.

Health: Dynamism is constructive and attacks obstacles that seem insurmountable. Beating them will give you peace and inner strength.

Love: Encounters and disagreements tire everyone, do not feel guilty for putting an end to that relationship. You deserve to be happy.

MoneyTake frequent introspection to determine your strengths in the workplace. And analyze if you use them to the maximum.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: During this day, you will be able to show your dissatisfaction in your work, you will even have the unexpected support of your superiors.

Health: Although it is not very obvious, your nerves are tense. Take good care of yourself and do not stop practicing relaxation exercises.

Love: The present is not perfect in love, but you will find the inner strength you need. Many social activities.

Money: Control the consumer impulse and save as much as you can. On the other hand, your professional work will require your full attention.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have the need to take a little rest because you will feel the fatigue of a stressful season. There are trips on the doorstep.

Health: It has always been family and the achievement of emotional harmony that has mattered the most to you. It is time to focus on new interests.

Love: You manage to channel the love relationship with talent and harmony. Listening and convincing yourself of the affections is essential.

Money: A range of good opportunities opens before the eyes of those of the sign of Cancer. Do not let them escape.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.