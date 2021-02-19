Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Friday, February 19, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You have a marked dual personality, you are an extremely noble person and sometimes a great movie villain.

Health: Confidential discussions will bring the need to make a decision, prepare in advance and make sure you have the appropriate answers.

Love: What you see as friendship, which is fun and makes you feel good, for the other person is love. Avoid disappointment.

Money: Devote time and attention to practical and everyday matters. If you are alert, you will have the ability to detect fraud.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will avoid some habits and commands that pigeonhole you. You will enjoy making and carrying out your own decisions.

Health: It is time for purification. Through an exercise of deep reflection to find the causes that limited your wishes and desires.

Love: Between caresses and promises, a tender encounter will turn into tender love. Don’t rush, enjoy each stage.

Money: Economic changes can bring new opportunities, don’t be afraid to go through them and learn from them.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A good leader knows who to delegate each task to. Show your tact when choosing your collaborators. Always measure the benefits.

HealthDon’t expect everyone’s approval every time you do a good deed. Find your own, it will be your best guide.

Love: If a possessive relative tries to distance you from who you chose, defend love. No one will give you back for lost time.

Money: You must be cautious and not get into financial adventures that will lead to complications. There will be no favorable support.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today trust problems arise with an outstanding friendship. You object to revealing a secret even under pressure.

Health: Allow yourself to refuse an outing or party in order to enjoy the tranquility, silence and solitude that you need so much. It will be restorative.

Love: You will accept some criticism and then you will stop being defensive. You will find who will restore your faith in love.

Money: Finances are strong and you have some savings, but you are not sure how long they will last. Make a budget.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You feel like an inverted glass through which water is spilled for the efforts never paid. Remove doubts and insecurities.

Health: A kind word can be as effective as the best of gifts, offer it to those you love. Don’t keep them out of fear.

Love: Affective communication will not be as pleasant as it should be, you will treat those who flatter you well and ignore the rest.

Money: If you’re thinking of quitting, forget it. The only thing you will achieve is to clear the way for your opponents.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Good with yourself and with the world. If there were disappointments, you will make a clean slate. Life is simpler if you know how to forgive.

Health: Face business with cold blood, otherwise do not lose passion. Ignore the childish claims of those who are not self-sufficient.

Love: You must reflect on a wrong decision on the affective level. It is not yet too late if you want to save the relationship.

Money: If you are not satisfied with what is happening, avoid complicating your collaborators. Don’t touch the susceptibility of valuable people.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A loved one will ask for time. Don’t get overwhelmed, it’s for your good and, in the end, it will bring them closer together. You will enjoy a reunion.

Health: If you forget the I can’t and the fears that inhabit you, you will live one of the most rewarding times of this year. You can beat it.

Love: Devote yourself eagerly to achieve, beyond the loving union, a very close friendship with your better half, you will need it.

Money: You will solve very well a labor issue that was pending. Perhaps you will receive the monetary help that you are needing.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today everything will revolve around you. Physical or mood changes Because of your impulsiveness, you must be careful with misunderstandings.

Health: It will be opportune that you carry out respiratory exercises that favor relaxation. Also the emotional must be taken care of as much as possible.

Love: Not every project that you do in pairs has a guaranteed future. Friends, as much or more present than the couple.

Money: A new deal in finance. Although it is only in the experimental stages it will be an interesting opportunity for you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will go through a stage of little dialogue. Not showing your emotions can affect you. Trust your best friend, you will not be disappointed.

Health: You are in a position to discard the fear of starting new projects, record in your mind that you are able to conquer what you want and need.

Love: Insurmountable wall in your partner, no matter how much effort you make to communicate. You will enjoy the game if you stop getting defensive.

Money: Within the workplace they will value your talent and you will get a well-deserved financial reward. Your superiors are watching you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You are well on your way but you are going through a period of ups and downs. Don’t get tense during this phase. Take a rest.

Health: If your problems are not solved, it is best to change tactics, it will be a good exit. Look at things from various points of view.

Love: If your partner is going through a bad time, try to suggest a strategy that will get him out of trouble. Provide solutions.

Money: A monetary problem will haunt your mind and make you sleepless. Try to find the best way to resolve the situation.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Halfway. Who said goodbye, now come back. But today it is you who must decide. You need to resolve unfinished business.

Health: Frequent and honest communication will be vital to maintaining relationships. Avoid excesses and practice sports.

Love: Possible love adventure that will allow you to escape from the daily monotony. You will be more affectionate than passionate.

Money: You will stand out in your performance to lead your work team, generating strong ties of integration and cooperativism.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You feel invaded by fatigue and decay in general. Do not make small problems because they affect your health.

Health: Forgiveness is a gift to yourself to continue with your life without resentments or outstanding debts. Close the circle.

Love: In your partner, the relationship will go through a very deep change, you must value yourself more so that the bond progresses.

Money: Caution when disbursing sums of money. This is not the time to make important decisions, let the storm pass.

