Know sign by sign What does your horoscope hold for you this Friday, April 02, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will want to satisfy your personal needs and it will be with probable purchases that refer to you.

Health: A careful and balanced diet and regular sports activities are the most suitable for this moment of your life.

Love: Route affections with intuition. You know what your partner needs to feel full, don’t wait any longer if you want it to work.

Money: What is coming will be beyond your strength, since the demand will be great and continuous. But every effort will be rewarded.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You have a hard time having a stable life in every way. You are characterized by your captivating upbringing but you are messy in your relationships.

Health: The true tests of life are never overcome alone. It is at that moment when you need the strength of those around you.

Love: Your love life takes a positive turn. The conditions are perfect for proposals towards greater commitments.

Money: What you do with pleasure will pay you money in the long run, but what you do with disgust will never pay off. Think about what to invest in.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will suffer the effects of recent time losses. Revelations in the emotional field, do not be afraid to take that big step.

Health: You must understand that life is a succession of moments, some good and some bad, but all ephemeral. Nothing is made to last forever.

Love: A whole new world will open before your eyes when you see yourself far from that tyrannical relationship that oppressed you. Give yourself some time of solitude.

Money: Do not seek refuge in the acquisition of goods to feel more than you are. The material is just a cover.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today is the ideal day for you to look for opportunities yourself. You will take charge of your life and put aside old fears.

Health: Don’t go around the time to express your feelings towards a person if they are genuine. The biggest regrets are for the things we don’t do.

Love: Enjoy this lonely stage to the fullest to learn in depth the needs of the opposite sex. Expand your borders.

Money: Today you will be presented with a great opportunity to show how much you are worth in the work environment. Don’t let her pass you by.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be with little patience from the beginning of the day and you will have arguments with your partner over trivialities.

Health: Organization is the key to success. Goals are not achieved by pure intelligence, but by combining it with perseverance.

Love: Enjoy the moments you have with your partner. The daily work routine and fatigue can destroy love.

Money: Do not consider any investment offer that you receive today, because you will not benefit from any of them.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: That the recent sentimental troubles do not end with your already battered self-esteem. Learn to love yourself a little more.

Health: Give your partner’s wishes the same priority as your own. You must learn that your needs are not the only ones to meet.

Love: Old loves will return to your life today. You will be gladly surprised that you have not been forgotten.

Money: You will not have the blessing of fortune today. The investments you make in the day will not give good results.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Hours will pass and you will be totally unable to express your feelings openly for that special person.

Health: Always maintain a calm demeanor when having an argument with someone. Don’t let your impulses end up playing against you.

Love: You will not be able to maintain a relationship if you do not learn to show your feelings for your partner more actively.

Money: You will start a stage of changes at the intellectual level that will allow you to aspire to better job positions. Take advantage of it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The fire of conquest should not be extinguished even if the relationship has been formed for a long time. Seek to reinvent yourself.

Health: Make sure your mistakes are yours and yours alone. Don’t let the opinions and determinations of others radically affect your judgment.

Love: The lack of time of both is beginning to deteriorate the couple. Try to talk it over with your partner before it gets older.

Money: You will use your recent failures as a source of experience and motivation to face your future projects positively.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be eager to respond to great challenges, but without the necessary resources. Patience, everything comes in due time.

Health: In the workplace, it is necessary that you share your opinions with your colleagues, to avoid successive defeats or annoying problems.

Love: Make one that provokes a meeting to rekindle the desire to play seduction. Your partner will respond as you want.

Money: Your economic and work projects will develop more slowly than expected. That is the reality, and it is better to accept it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Emotions will take the helm of your decisions today. You will feel completely and deeply sensitive.

Health: Don’t be put off by the difficulty of upholding your moral principles. The path of the right thing is not always the easiest to travel.

Love: Certain words you said a long time ago keep getting between you and your partner. You will have to work hard to erase them.

Money: You will have great chances of success in gambling today. Take advantage of it while it is present.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not hesitate to ask your closest friends for help when your situation becomes too complicated. Trust them.

Health: Remember that life moves in stages and none of this is eternal. Every bad time that you have to experience will eventually end.

Love: Your constantly defensive posture will make it impossible for your partner to enter into a dialogue with you today.

Money: It will be impossible for you to fit into your new work environment due to differences in basic guidelines of morality.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Some delays may occur at work. You may be held accountable for it, but try to be calm.

Health: Measure the intentions of those who approach you without interest or intention. You will have to sharpen all your senses so that they do not sell you a hare.

Love: You prefer to base your love life on solidity. Continue like this, putting everything of yourself to take care of the people you love.

Money: Very good position for command posts, with power for tactics and strategy. Your financial well-being benefits.

