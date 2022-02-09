Horoscope today Wednesday 9 February 2022: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Today’s horoscope predictions Wednesday 9 February 2022: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY 2022

Aries daily horoscope:

Overview: the Gemini moon illuminates the community in your birth chart and the conjunction with Ceres stimulates your desire to selflessly care for others. People may not realize that you have a softer side. This transit awakens that part of you, as well as the trine of the moon with Juno. Check out a neighbor, do a kindness to a stranger, or volunteer for a cause that speaks to your heart. Invite another Aries to join you and help change the world.

Love / Friendship: Juno in Aquarius highlights your eleventh house of friendship, trining the Gemini Moon into your third house of communication. If you’ve hit the pause button and put your friends on hold to take care of other things, this transit prompts you to hit the play button again. Consider meeting your tribe after work and enjoying the simple pleasure of kindred spirits.

Career / Finance: Vesta active your tenth house of career and success, clashing with both the moon and Ceres. You may feel a sense of isolation at work today, perhaps feeling like you’re left out of a project or event. This doesn’t mean you are, so don’t overreact. Instead, look at the feelings that arise to see if you can discover their origin. From there you can take them apart and move on.

Personal growth / spirituality: the expression of anger comes easily to you, now work to express love and compassion.

TAURUS TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY 2022

Taurus daily horoscope:

Overview: Vesta activates your ninth house of higher education, squaring the Moon Gemini and pointing out the ways you may be alienated from your emotional needs. Consider this influence your opportunity to be clear about your needs and then make them a priority. An insightful Capricorn can help you increase your self-awareness.

Love / Friendship: the compassionate Jupiter in Pisces highlights your eleventh house of friendship, squaring the Moon of Gemini. You may be asked to rescue a friend whose dysfunctional behavior led him to boiling water. Keep in mind that if you rush to help, they won’t face the consequences of their actions, nor will they learn the lessons the Universe is trying to teach them.

Career / Finance: Juno in Aquarius activates your tenth house of career and success by trining the Gemini Moon into your second house of personal finances. This transit makes you extremely sensitive to the needs of those you work with, invoking your empathy and a desire to nurture others. If you channel it professionally, your speakers may reflect that by filling up faster.

Personal growth / spirituality: the your prosperity consciousness is growing and thus is reflected in your life and your surroundings. Good job!

TODAY’S HOROSCOPE GEMINI WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY 2022

Gemini Daily Horoscope:

Overview: the first quarter moon can be your first obstacle on your path to adventure or learning something new. Insecurity or fear may make you feel like you’ve taken the wrong path. However, right now, you need to move on. Ask a Taurus to help you navigate difficult terrain.

Love / Friendship: pay attention to your innermost desires. With the Mars motivator and Uranus awakener stirring the waters in your homes of emotions, what lies beneath the surface rises and requires you to take notice. You may feel a sudden urge to free yourself from a situation that limits you. Something that makes your love interest or someone close to you be the trigger that sets your quest for freedom in motion. Trust your instincts and go with the flow.

Career / Finance: you will be shrewd in matters of money as the Moon of Taurus aligns with your ruler, Mercury and Pluto in your shared resource house. Keeping your trades and trades low will help ensure your success.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: the educator in you will be (re) awakened as Ceres enters your sign. Until mid-May, your inner bear mom will be demanding to be expressed. Even less maternal Gemini will feel an irresistible need to care for and protect the people who matter most to them. Be on the lookout for friends and family who need a little extra communication.

TODAY’S CANCER HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 9 FEBRUARY 2022

Cancer Daily Horoscope :

Overview: finding out more about the people you are closest to and getting to know better the people you have recently met may be present in your plans as the Moon of Taurus aligns with the curious Mercury and probing Pluto. Capricorns will be incredibly intriguing.

Love / Friendship: if you need motivation, look to your love interest or friends to get you off a rut. With the warrior Mars and the awakener Uranus creating a stir in your interpersonal zones, your inner circle can help you shake things up. Plan an adventure with your friends or work with your partner to come up with a bold plan for the future. It is not the chatter, but the action that counts. If you are challenged to do something bold, give it a try. It can open up exciting possibilities.

Career / Finance: the first quarter moon can illuminate the potential long-term effects of your current financial strategies. When dealing with financial matters involving your partner (in love or business) or a financial institution, you should look beyond your present circumstances and act with the future in mind.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: coming to terms with suffering, loss and grief can be essential to your personal growth with Ceres entering your home of exile. Until mid-May, working through your losses will soften your heart and inspire you to show more compassion towards others. Helping others undo the trauma can heal each other. Remind both parties that you are not alone.