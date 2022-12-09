Horoscope today Friday 9 December 2022: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Friday 9 December 2022: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER 2022

Aries daily horoscope:

A grand romantic scheme may be in the works as Venus squares optimistic Jupiter. You may be missing something with Jupiter in your elusive 12th house. You can’t afford to gloss over the details if you’re planning something big. You will elevate the act of working in the room to an art form as Venus enters status-seeking Capricorn. You will benefit from getting to know influential people in your professional circle better until 2 January. Some might accuse you of chatting up the crowd, but there’s no shame in being ambitious. If you want to ascend, you must make connections that will help you reach the top.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER 2022

Taurus daily horoscope:

You will ask a lot of others as your ruler, Venus, squares Jupiter. Your expectations may be over the top. Consider whether the person in question has the time, resources, or desire to fulfill your request. Love becomes global as Venus enters Capricorn and your mundane ninth house. Distance-related scenarios can be present in your love life until January 2nd. You may be involved in a long-distance love affair, or you and your partner may go on a romantic getaway. If single, you might meet someone exciting on your trip. If you stay close to home, a mature and sophisticated person who comes from a different culture or background might appeal to you. It’s good to expand your options.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER 2022

Gemini daily horoscope:

Shows of affection can become embarrassing. Amorous Venus in your relationship zone squares excessive Jupiter in your public sector, putting a strain on your love life. You’ll know you’ve gone overboard if someone tells you to get a room. You will long for a meaningful connection as Venus enters Capricorn and your house of intimacy. Until January 2, you may be in the market for financial support. Fortunately, this realm also rules other people’s money. Financial benefits and other resources can come through your partner or an important business ally. If single, you may attract a partner who provides the social credibility and material benefits you seek.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER 2022

Cancer daily horoscope :

Passionate Venus in your productivity zone squares optimistic Jupiter, driving you crazy. Make sure you have the time, resources, and expertise before adding another project to your plate. Your enthusiasm may exceed your capabilities. Venus enters Capricorn and your house of partnership, encouraging a mature attitude towards love. Through January 2, you’ll benefit from setting the terms of your relationship and laying down the ground rules. Engagement and marriage are favored. This is also a great time to upgrade a casual romance to something more exclusive. If single, you may attract a potential partner who is responsible and ready to commit.

LEO HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER 2022

Leo daily horoscope :

Your love life can be sweet while a Venus-Jupiter alignment energizes your dating and intimacy zones. However, if you and your partner have different levels of interest, some may feel overwhelmed. When you’re infatuated, you’ll do crazy things like drunk texting and buying extravagant gifts. Sometimes, less is more. Venus enters ambitious Capricorn, promising to make your work life more fulfilling. You will benefit from friendly relations with colleagues until January 2nd. This is the perfect time for an interview because employers will find you personable and determined. If you have a crush on a co-worker, they may take note and respond in kind. Watch out, Leo. Once you mix business with pleasure, things will never go back to the way they were.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER 2022

Virgo daily horoscope:

Nothing is too lavish when you’re feathering your nest. A Venus-Jupiter square might inspire you to buy luxury furnishings or decorations. What is the motivation behind your transformation spree? Maybe there’s someone new in the picture or you want to spice things up with your partner. The outlook for romance is bright as Venus enters determined Capricorn. Dating and relationships may be more satisfying than usual until January 2nd. Fun dates with your partner can keep the love alive. If single, the sultry vibe you send will increase your appeal, attracting more people into your orbit. Going out and doing things you enjoy can help you make new and exciting connections.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER 2022

Libra daily horoscope :

You can’t help but feel excited about your new job opportunities. There may be a new job on the horizon and you’ll have your pick of plum assignments. You can put in more effort than you can handle as Venus squares enthusiastic Jupiter. Don’t let excitement make you say yes when you should say no or maybe. There are only so many hours in the day, and you don’t want to spend them all working. Venus enters Capricorn and your home realm, bringing the promise of happiness on the home front. Cultivating beauty and love in your private domain will be a priority until January 2nd. Upscale furnishings and decor are a smart investment.

SCORPIO TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER 2022

Scorpio daily horoscope :

Your desire to have fun may drive you to shell out big bucks on a date or outing with your kids. Even a favorite hobby could rack up big bills as Venus collides with wacky Jupiter. It’s great if you’re splurging on a special occasion, but you might want to set a spending limit on daily entertainment. Love will be on your mind as Venus enters Capricorn and your communication zone. You will express affection freely until January 2, by sending sweet text messages and making thoughtful calls. Don’t be surprised when others respond in kind. Your warmth will create positive relationships with siblings, neighbors, and friends.

