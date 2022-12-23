Horoscope today Friday 23 December 2022: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Friday 23 December 2022: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 23 DECEMBER 2022

Aries daily horoscope:

The New Moon in ambitious Capricorn can inspire you to reevaluate your professional goals. Turning your attention to something new can be exciting. As the moon squares benevolent Jupiter and thoughtful Ceres, you’ll be aiming for something that can help you meet everyone’s needs. Setting your sights on a target that will check all your boxes can end in frustration. Be realistic about what is possible. Wounded healer Chiron is stationed directly in your sign, highlighting your tender places. Leaning in can breed self-love, helping you express vulnerability to others. Gradually, this will create space for people to get to know the real you and embrace you as you are.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 23 DECEMBER 2022

Taurus daily horoscope:

You will be inspired to explore new horizons with the Capricorn New Moon in your expansive 9th house. The moon squares Ceres and Jupiter, advising you to consider what it entails before committing to a new adventure. The hours it takes to get a project off the ground could add to your stress. Take baby steps in a new direction rather than taking a giant leap. You will need to allow yourself the space to live peacefully with your insecurities as wounded healer Chiron stationed directly in your subconscious realm. No matter how pulled together you are, an unhealed or unacknowledged wound can still stop you in your tracks. Begin to gently explore your past.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 23 DECEMBER 2022

Gemini daily horoscope:

The New Moon in Earth’s Capricorn signals a reset for intimate relationships. You will long for deeper connections as the moon squares nurturing Ceres and oversized Jupiter. This can be a tough order to fulfill, so be aware of your expectations. Not everyone is willing to dive in from the deep end. Don’t get too strong and too fast. Friendship is complicated while fragmented Chiron is retrograde in your house of community. You’ll gain a better understanding of why some friendships make you feel vulnerable or insecure now that Comet is stationed direct. While your insecurities may not go away entirely, you can start devising strategies that will help you cultivate more powerful connections.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 23 DECEMBER 2022

Cancer daily horoscope :

The New Moon in firm Capricorn and your partnership zone signals a reset for relationships. While the moon squares powers Ceres and oversized Jupiter, don’t expect your partner (current or future) to cater to your every need. Independence can be incredibly sexy. Show your love interest that you are capable of taking care of yourself. As a direct wounded Chiron station in your professional field, you may want to outwardly express your vulnerability. This may involve opening up about your flaws and acknowledging your mistakes. There is tremendous power in demonstrating a willingness to change.

LEO HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 23 DECEMBER 2022

Leo daily horoscope :

The New Moon in disciplined Capricorn and your house of work signals a reset for your work life. A fresh start can be refreshing, as long as you don’t get too overwhelmed. The moon squares fueling Ceres and Jupiter upbeat, warning you not to brag about what you’ll do in the future or claim you’ll be able to meet everyone’s needs. It is better to under-promise and over-deliver than to raise everyone’s expectations. Though you are courageous by nature, you may question your adventurousness as the insecure stations of Chiron head your way. You may not be as willing to take risks as you once were. There’s nothing wrong with being cautious and taking baby steps in a new direction.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY FRIDAY 23 DECEMBER 2022

Virgo daily horoscope:

The New Moon in diligent Capricorn and your romance zone signals a fresh start for your love life. There are no limits to how far you’ll go in the pursuit of love as the moon squares nurturing Ceres and enthusiastic Jupiter. Smothering your partner with flashy displays of affection and extravagant gifts can be more of a turn-off than a turn-on. Insecurity can make you overdo it. Sometimes, less is more. You may feel especially vulnerable as a wounded Chiron heads straight into your intimacy house. It takes time to cultivate trust with your love interest.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE TODAY FRIDAY 23 DECEMBER 2022

Libra daily horoscope :

The grounded New Moon in Capricorn and your home realm signal a reset for your home and family life. This is the perfect day to set new intentions. Don’t overestimate your abilities. You may be making outrageous promises to loved ones as the moon squares enthusiastic Jupiter and thoughtful Ceres in your sign. Simple pleasures and small improvements can be just as fulfilling as an exaggerated scheme. Whether you are single or in a relationship, you may feel stifled by your relationship status. Wounded Chiron headed into your partnership zone makes it hard to ignore your problems. Recognizing that there is no such thing as a perfect relationship can help you temper your expectations. Make the most of what you have.

SCORPIO TODAY’S HOROSCOPE FRIDAY 23 DECEMBER 2022

Scorpio daily horoscope :

With the New Moon in Capricorn and the realm ruling your immediate environment, you will have the opportunity to restore relationships with those who play a role in your daily life. It’s time to move on with neighbors, siblings and close friends. You may overestimate how much time you will devote to these relationships as the moon squares to nurture Ceres and enthusiastic Jupiter. It’s always better to say less and do more. Difficulties at work become hard to ignore as Chiron heads into your work sector. Recognize where your skills fall short and come up with a plan to make improvements.

