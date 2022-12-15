Today’s horoscope December 15, 2022 sign by sign – Affaritaliani.it

Horoscope forecasts for today Thursday 15 December 2022: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 15 DECEMBER 2022

Aries daily horoscope:

You will be determined to shake things up as the Sagittarius Sun syncronizes with the fearless Eris in your sign. When you’re this uninhibited, there’s no knowing what you’ll say or do. Your courage and adventurous spirit will make you someone to watch out for. Watching your theatrics is one thing, but getting close to you is a whole different matter. Everyone likes the glow of fire, but no one wants to get close enough to get burned. Today, only the most confident and courageous types will be able to relate. The practical Virgo Moon lights a grand trine with strategic Mercury and the North Node, making this the perfect day for career and financial planning.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY THURSDAY 15 DECEMBER 2022

Taurus daily horoscope:

Your communication skills will be perfect as the moon in intellectual Virgo lights a grand trine with wily Mercury in your wisdom zone and the North Node in your sign. This supportive alignment promises to awaken the strategist and negotiator within you. You will also make an excellent student or teacher. The only caveat is that to be successful in these areas, you have to trust your knowledge and believe in yourself. Always submitting to the authority of others is a bad habit. It’s time you started taking your talents more seriously. You will be courageous and resilient as a sun-Eris trine supports you. Maybe you’re ready to make a bold move?

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE THURSDAY 15 DECEMBER 2022

Gemini daily horoscope:

Matters relating to loans, debts, alimony, inheritances and shared funds can be handled in the usual way. However, you may benefit from looking beneath the surface and diving deep into financial concern as the strategic Virgo Moon lights a grand trine with Mercury in your house of shared resources and the North Node. A close look might reveal options you wouldn’t normally notice. Take advice from someone who is financially savvy. When you’re armed with inside information, you can turn things around in your favor. It is in your best interest to do what you can.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 15 DECEMBER 2022

Cancer daily horoscope :

Do you know the people you love as well as you think? The Virgo Moon invites a grand trine with talkative Mercury and the North Node in your relationship zones, making this an opportune time to get to know them better. There’s nothing like giving someone your full attention. An in-depth conversation might answer questions you didn’t know you had. Going the extra mile to connect with new people will pay off. You might meet a potential partner or a new best friend. You’ll be a dynamo at work as the sun in enthusiastic Sagittarius aligns with fearless Eris. This is an opportune day to take on a difficult assignment.

Subscribe to the newsletter

