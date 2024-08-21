Horoscope today August 21, 2024: today’s astrological predictions sign by sign

Today’s Horoscope Predictions August 21, 2024: Let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to best face the day



ARIES TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Aries daily horoscope:

Do you have a clear view of what’s happening in your love life? You may see what you want to see and avoid what you can’t handle, as the sun in your romantic zone clashes with the moon and imaginative Neptune in your house of self-destruction. Some Aries will ignore warning signs and blindly focus on the positives of a person or relationship, while others will make a person out to be the villain of the story with little evidence to back up their claims. Either way, your perspective is skewed. Perhaps you should withhold judgment until all the facts are in? You may also find it difficult to be objective about children.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Taurus daily horoscope:

Friends and family can be difficult to read when the sun in Leo clashes with the moon and confusing Neptune in your house of community. You may insist on seeing the best in them despite warning signs about their character, or you may assume the worst without a valid reason for your suspicions. It’s best not to rush to judgment. In the days ahead, you’ll see what’s what. Some Taureans may feel confused about their long-term goals. Are you on the right path? If so, will it be possible to achieve your dreams? The future is built on the choices you make now. Take the next logical step and see where it takes you.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Gemini daily horoscope:

You’re a natural storyteller. So, no one is surprised when you make something more dramatic than it is. As the sun in theatrical Leo clashes with the moon and imaginative Neptune, it can be hard to tell whether your tale is true or made up. People will be entertained by what you say, but they won’t be sure whether to believe you. Conversations with a parent, boss, or authority figure can be tricky. You or they may be stretching the truth. Be skeptical and take their words with a grain of salt. Artists, writers, and creative types could have a screaming day. There’s plenty of inspiration out there to spark ideas and fuel your creative pursuits.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Cancer daily horoscope :

With the sun in boastful Leo at odds with the moon and ambiguous Neptune in your house of wealth, matters involving money and possessions will not be easy. Don’t be fooled by a saccharine sales pitch or take a dubious claim to heart. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Keep track of financial transactions and save receipts, as a discrepancy may arise. Some Cancers may have unwarranted suspicions. However, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Hoping for the best or fearing the worst can be equally problematic. Do a thorough analysis of the facts so you can find out the truth and make sensible decisions.

LEO HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Leo daily horoscope :

Your boundaries can be fragile at best and nonexistent at worst, as the sun in your sign clashes with the fickle moon and uncertain Neptune. With intimacy, money, and material possessions, some Leos will allow others to take more than they should. Expecting a partner to meet unrealistic expectations can be equally problematic. In both cases, difficulties arise when someone takes too many liberties. If someone tries to take advantage of your kindness, know where to draw the line. You don’t have to give an explanation for not doing something you don’t want to do. Likewise, you should think twice before making crazy demands. Don’t assume that you deserve certain privileges because of your relationship.

VIRGO TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Virgo daily horoscope:

Suspicion can jeopardize a relationship when the sun in theatrical Leo clashes with the fickle moon and imaginative Neptune in your partnership zone. You are in the dark about certain matters with the sun in your twelfth house. Likewise, problems can arise if you paint a rosy picture of your situation and refuse to recognize the warning signs. Single Virgos should be discerning when looking for a person of interest. Not everything is as it seems. You are in a difficult situation right now. Objectivity is not your strong point. However, you will start to feel more confident after the sun enters your sign tomorrow. In the meantime, watch, wait, and postpone important decisions.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Libra daily horoscope :

Is this a case of the blind leading the blind? As the sun in arrogant Leo and your social sector clash with the moon and confused Neptune, things go awry when you follow the lead of someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing. Whether you’re collaborating on a project at work or organizing an activity with friends, it’s wise to question other people’s decisions. If you blindly go along with the journey, you may find yourself back where you started. Likewise, difficulties can arise when you don’t have enough faith in your leader. Unless you have a valid reason to doubt someone’s abilities, support them. Be a supporter, not a hater.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Scorpio daily horoscope :

As the sun in flashy Leo clashes with the fickle Moon and imaginative Neptune in your public sector, you could be attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. A dramatic performance may not be the trick you think. There’s something to be said for playing it cool. Likewise, it’s smart to look beyond a glamorous facade when interacting with a person of interest. They may be romantic and fun. However, a closer look may reveal that they are not what they seem. It can be difficult to know who and what you’re dealing with right now. You can’t control others, but you can make sure your behavior is transparent. Don’t play or be played.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Sagittarius daily horoscope :

Your emotions may be especially strong today, Sagittarius, even though something may not seem right. It could be a sense of manipulation. Perhaps you have misjudged someone else’s sensitivity and now they are working to get back at you in a subtle but damaging way. Take care of your feelings and spend some time alone if it helps you get in touch with your emotions.

CAPRICORN TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Capricorn daily horoscope :

The atmosphere around love and money may be a little shaky, as the sun in dramatic Leo clashes with the fickle moon and imaginative Neptune. Someone (perhaps you) may be going to great lengths to hide what is going on. You may be tempted to embellish a story or make something up entirely. However, the truth will prevail in time. If someone is teasing you, don’t take their explanations and apologies at face value. There’s probably something they don’t want you to know. The devil is in the details with contracts and documents. The terms may not be what they seem. Take the time to read the fine print.

AQUARIUS TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Aquarius daily horoscope :

Matters involving money and possessions can be a bit dicey, as the sun clashes with the fickle moon and confusing Neptune. With Neptune in your house of possessions, you are not always as careful about financial matters as you should be. You and a romantic or business partner may not be on the same page when it comes to spending and expenses. One person may be frugal and responsible, while the other spends as if there is an infinite supply. Take time to resolve your differences. It is not wise to lend or borrow. You and the other person may have conflicting values ​​and may not agree on terms. In some cases, it could put your relationship at risk.

PISCES HOROSCOPE TODAY WEDNESDAY 21 AUGUST 2024

Pisces daily horoscope :

For better or worse, you may not be realistic about your capabilities. As the sun in proud Leo and your work sector clash with the fickle moon and imaginative Neptune in your sign, insecurity will cause you to underestimate what you’re capable of, or imagine that you can accomplish tasks far beyond your capabilities. Either way, it can complicate a project or create confusion in the workplace. Even if you feel fairly confident, it can be helpful to seek outside opinion. Chances are, there’s something you’re missing, so be receptive to what others have to say. Some Pisces may feel exhausted or stressed. Know when to take a break.