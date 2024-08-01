Horoscope today August 1, 2024: today’s astrological predictions sign by sign

Today’s Horoscope Predictions August 1, 2024: Let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to best face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Aries daily horoscope:

You’ll boldly pursue the love you desire as Venus in your dating zone aligns with warrior Eris in your sign. If you want things to happen, be prepared to take your shot. Be careful not to act like someone owes you their affection. Arrogance and entitlement can be a turn-off. Show that you’re willing to put in the effort. If you’re in a relationship, you can’t afford to let up in the romance department. Do whatever it takes to keep the flame alive. An exciting date is a great place to start. Your ruler, Mars, synced with the nodal axis can boost your courage and provide the motivation you need to get what you want.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Taurus daily horoscope:

You’ll be a fierce defender of your home and loved ones, as your ruler, Venus, synchronizes with powerful Eris in your domestic realm. You’ll demonstrate your love and loyalty by protecting the interests of a family member or coming to the aid of someone in need. Some people may be surprised by how strong you feel and may be unprepared to deal with your fiery demeanor. By the end of the day, they’ll know for sure how formidable you can be. As warrior Mars aligns with your nodal axis, you’ll feel confident in venturing into uncharted territory. Finding your way through the darkness may prove easier than you thought. Seize the opportunity to showcase your strengths.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Gemini daily horoscope:

You could be in a pretty climactic moment in the love and beauty department, Gemini. Your creative levels are peaking and you may feel a strong urge to create something on a giant canvas. Realize that it takes discipline to get those artistic juices flowing. Don’t let fear stop you. Get started on your dreams and let the details take shape later.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Cancer daily horoscope :

You won’t be shy about going after the money, possessions, and opportunities you believe you’re entitled to, as attractor Venus in your earnings zone syncs with warrior Eris in your aspirations house. When your vibration says you deserve the best, people will often treat you accordingly. If they don’t, you’ll be ready to fight for what you want. It can be hard for others to deny such a fascinating and formidable opponent, especially when you’re busy holding your course until you get what you’re looking for. A Mars-North Node alignment suggests it can be advantageous to operate behind closed doors.

LEO HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Leo daily horoscope :

Passionate Venus in your sign synced with warrior Eris can give you the courage to stand up for yourself and demand the respect you deserve. In particular, you may want someone to acknowledge your wisdom and expertise. Trust that you know what you’re talking about. Your charm and confidence will make people eager to hear what you have to say. Mars in your house of community synced with your North Node suggests that you may benefit from teaming up with a friend or group that will motivate you to expand your knowledge. There’s always room to grow.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Virgo daily horoscope:

You’ll want the love you feel you’re entitled to, as Venus syncs with warrior Eris in your house of intimacy. Some Virgos may find it difficult to let go of someone who has failed to fulfill their desires. There’s no better time than the present to let go of the past and give yourself the closure you deserve. Why waste your precious life waiting for someone who, at best, sends mixed signals and, at worst, has made it clear they’re not interested? Moving on from an impossible situation is the ultimate act of self-love. Get ready for something new!

LIBRA HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Libra daily horoscope :

You’ll be a fierce defender of your relationships and the people you care about when Venus and Eris align. You’ll fight alongside and on behalf of others to ward off any outside threats. Any doubts a person may have had about your loyalty will likely be dispelled. People appreciate it when someone has their back. With a Mars-North Node alignment in play, it’s important to fight for what you believe in. You’ll have the courage to pursue your relationship dreams. If you’re in a relationship, this is an opportune time for you and your partner to be on the same page about future goals. Instead of doing all the heavy lifting, invite them to be a part of the process.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Scorpio daily horoscope :

You’ll be incredibly passionate about the work you do as Venus syncs with warrior Eris in your house of work. If necessary, you’ll fiercely defend a project and safeguard the effort you’ve put in. You’ll want to make sure you and he get the recognition you deserve. You won’t let your hard work go to waste. Cultivating a relationship with a professional ally can play a role in the process. Having someone who supports you can be helpful. If that’s not an option, you won’t be afraid to make a little noise. The squeaky wheel gets the grease.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Sagittarius daily horoscope :

With love, you’re there to win it as affectionate Venus in your adventure zone syncs with fearless Eris in your house of romance. There’s no telling how far you’ll go in your quest to win someone over. Confidence can be super sexy. However, it could be tinged with anger if you’re still brooding over a past rejection. Don’t punish your current love interest for a former partner’s misdeeds. Some Sagittarians will hit on someone who has previously rejected them. Who knows? Maybe you’ll hit the jackpot this time? You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Conquest can be exciting, but it’s a whole different story once you get what you want.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Capricorn daily horoscope :

You’ll be passionate about your personal life as loving Venus aligns with formidable Eris in your domestic realm. You’ll be a fierce defender of the people and spaces that are important to you. Some Goats will defend a partner or family member, while others will protect their home or living situation from a threat. God help those who foolishly try to interfere with your home or loved ones. As powerful Mars syncs with the nodal axis, there’s no telling how far you’ll go to defend your interests. It can be beneficial to go the extra mile, as long as you don’t do anything that adds fuel to the fire.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Aquarius daily horoscope :

You’ll be passionate about relationships as sweet Venus in your partnership house syncs with fearless Eris in your communications sector. This powerful energy can give you the strength to express your desires and ask for what you want. A little self-confidence can go a long way in winning someone over, but don’t act like you’re entitled to their attention and love. Confidence is super sexy, especially when you act like you have nothing to lose. However, arrogance can be a huge turn-off. Find the sweet spot that lets someone see the real you and feel your passion.

PISCES HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 1 AUGUST 2024

Pisces daily horoscope :

You may be inspired to claim money, possessions, or an opportunity you feel entitled to, as passionate Venus and fearless Eris sync up in your work and financial sectors. Courage and confidence can go a long way in convincing someone to agree to fulfill your requests, but you have to do it right. You can’t just walk in and act like it’s a done deal. You need to know when to be humble. It’s also important that your request is appropriate and realistic. You may waste your attempt if you ask for something outrageous.