Today’s horoscope predictions Thursday 7 April 2022: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES TODAY’S HOROSCOPE THURSDAY 7 APRIL 2022

Aries daily horoscope:

General overview: With the moon obviously empty in the morning, the atmosphere can be hectic and disorganized. Do not worry. By noon you will find your step. In the evening, spending time with a comforting Cancer or Pisces can be delightful. How about dinner or drink?

Love / Friendship: The guidance of an older and wiser friend can be immensely reassuring. Expressive Mercury in your sign synchronizing with the authoritative Saturn in your community house suggests that you can benefit from the voice of experience. Someone who has successfully walked the path you are walking can point out the potential pitfalls and possibilities that lie ahead. Having an idea of ​​what to expect can calm you down.

Career / Finance: When you work on a collaborative project, you will be a champion for change. With your ruler, Mars, aligned with his sister, the warrior Eris, you won’t hesitate to point out where changes need to be made and push for reform. Once you get angry, you can’t calm down until someone takes steps to remedy the problem. Getting along with colleagues will be key to getting things done. So, you should work with them, not against them.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: Your outlook will be confident as Mercury aligns with Jupiter, Neptune, and the north node. Your words will reveal that you have faith that things will go as you wish. Back it up with action and you’re on your way.

TAURUS TODAY’S HOROSCOPE THURSDAY APRIL 7, 2022

Taurus daily horoscope:

General overview: It’s best to avoid financial issues in the morning. With the moon empty, of course, things will not go according to plan. Afterward, you will feel more confident in the decisions you make, and it will be okay to splurge on someone special.

Love / Friendship: A confidential conversation with a friend can provide tremendous encouragement as Mercury contacts Jupiter and Neptune in your social sector and the north node in your sign. It’s easy to believe in yourself and trust that you can grow when someone is encouraging you. It could provide the impetus needed to take a bold step.

Career / Finance: Ambition can be fueled by a seething sense of injustice as the warrior Mars in your professional sector synchronizes with his sister, the warrior Eris. With Eris in the realm of the unconscious, chances are you are acting on the basis of collective anger. So when you protest unfair treatment and demand changes to be made, you are not just fighting for yourself but for everyone who has been excluded from the opportunity. If you are going to make noise, you should be sure you know what you are talking about.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: You are ambitious today. The crafty Mercury in your behind-the-scenes realm aligning with hardworking Saturn suggests it’s a good idea to keep your floors low. Not everyone wants to see you succeed, so why provide haters with information that can be used to discourage you?

TODAY’S HOROSCOPE GEMINI THURSDAY 7 APRIL 2022

Gemini Daily Horoscope:

General overview: With the moon obviously empty in your sign, your morning could be rocky. Until lunchtime, it is best to stick to the usual routine. Later, you will perform together and can make a great impression. Pisces will like what they see.

Love / Friendship: The activist in you awakens when you ally with a friend or group who shares your ideals. The warrior Mars in your house of belief synchronized with his sister, the warrior Eris, can get you excited for an important cause. Injustice against yourself or your community is not something you stand for. Look for a way to fight it and make a difference in your world.

Career / Finance: Turn to a workplace team or professional organization for help understanding complex information or complex rules. Mercury’s intelligent alignment with the authoritative Saturn suggests that communicating with knowledgeable people will be the key to cutting red tape and understanding challenging concepts. It’s the perfect day to attend a study group, conference, or town hall meeting. The more minds that face a problem, the easier it will be to find a solution.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: You will feel more confident about venturing into uncharted territory after a conversation with a friend. With Mercury contacting the optimistic Jupiter, the empathic Neptune, and the north node, the encouragement you receive can be very inspiring. A bold leap begins with a small step.

TODAY’S CANCER HOROSCOPE THURSDAY APRIL 7, 2022

Cancer Daily Horoscope :

General overview: You may have trouble getting out of bed with an empty moon, obviously in the morning. It’s a great day to start late. When the moon enters your sign, you will be in your element. You will get along well with a creative and adventurous Pisces.

Love / Friendship: Sex can be complicated. You may be motivated to deal with intimacy issues as Vesta and the wounded healer Chiron align. You may be considered difficult to approach. There is probably something about this because when you feel vulnerable, you quickly retreat into your shell. Do you have the courage to get involved?

Career / Finance: Your ease in discussing complex ideas could elicit support from an authority figure as the intelligent Mercury in your professional sector aligns with mature Saturn. When they find that you are more capable than they thought, they may be more willing to share what they know. Sometimes people want to test you to make sure you really know what you’re talking about before they reveal their secrets to you.

Personal Growth / Spirituality: When the warrior Mars synchronizes with his sister, the warrior Eris, you will stand out as a person who fights for fairness and equality. You’ll have a better chance of your grieving being taken seriously if you support the good of everyone involved rather than simply focusing on your interests. Have backup on standby if needed.