Horoscope today Wednesday 9 August 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 9 AUGUST 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

You might think you can’t take enough wild risks. It can be tempting to put everything on the line for love or money as retrograde Venus and wild card Uranus collide. The retrograde state of Venus suggests that you have already gone down this path. Some Aries will do anything for a thrill. Maybe it’s not so much about winning the opportunity or person you’re looking for. Maybe it’s more about playing. There are, undoubtedly, less risky ways to get your kicks. However, some rams won’t be discouraged. Luck may be on your side with work and financial matters as adept Mercury and auspicious Jupiter align. A conversation with the right person can open doors.

TODAY’S TAURUS HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 9 AUGUST 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

The status quo may not suit you as retrograde Venus in your home realm collides with irregular Uranus in your sign. You could implement a sudden and radical change that makes things more to your liking. Turning your home life upside down is nice if you live alone. Renovation can be exciting. However, if you share your space, family members and loved ones may be unprepared for unexpected improvements. Some Bulls may feel stifled by a romantic or family relationship, prompting them to show their independence. Careful. When you finish wandering, you might want to have someone to come home to. A Mercury-Jupiter alignment can make you talkative and flirty. Why not meet someone new?

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 9 AUGUST 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

The last quarter moon in Taurus and your house of exile can make you reluctant to share your feelings. Some Geminis might be really clueless about how they feel. However, you’ll need to figure things out and communicate with anyone who needs to know what’s on your mind. Whether certain plans go ahead will depend on your cooperation. Speaking of plans, this is an opportune time to work out the details of a home project or family business. Your research and planning can be incredibly thorough as wheel merchant Mercury meets strategist Pallas. Finding solutions to household problems will be your forte.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 9 AUGUST 2023

Cancer daily horoscope :

Due to Venus retrograde, he will spend much more time than usual in your financial sector. The good news is that you may be a magnet for money and opportunity. The bad news is that the desire for an upscale lifestyle can drive you to spend like a pro. Since Venus squares wild Uranus in your social sector, an event or get-together with friends could be more expensive than you imagined. If money is tight, it’s smart to check costs before committing to a blowout meeting. Witty Mercury syncronizes with enthusiastic Jupiter, which will make for interesting conversations with friends and strangers. It’s a great day to meet new people.

