Today’s free games are available on the Epic Games Storein this case Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle: A platforming adventure based on the hit animated series and a multi-faceted rhythm experience.
How to download them? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the pages of the two titles on the Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is completed.
Once the redemption is completed successfully, you will be able to: Download and install games in question or to postpone the matter to a later time: having them linked to your Epic profile, you can do it whenever you want.
Today’s games
Announced last week, today’s free games offer some pretty diverse experiences. Rugrats: Adventures in Gamelandfor example, is a platformer that It takes up the characters and settings of the animated series to deliver an adventure that Rugrats fans will love.
In the game we see the little ones Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil grappling with the advertisement of a new video game that stimulates their imagination, catapulting them into the digital world and placing them in front of increasingly complex and demanding challenges, which they can tackle alone or with a friend.
Super Crazy Rhythm Castle it is instead a cooperative mashup featuring ever-changing situationswhich alternate frenetically on the screen with the only denominator of rhythm, also here to be played alone or in co-op with friends.
