Today’s free games are available on the Epic Games Storein this case Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland and Super Crazy Rhythm Castle: A platforming adventure based on the hit animated series and a multi-faceted rhythm experience.

How to download them? It’s very simple: all you have to do is visit the pages of the two titles on the Epic Games Store, log in with your credentials, click on the “get” button and follow the on-screen instructions until the operation is completed.

Once the redemption is completed successfully, you will be able to: Download and install games in question or to postpone the matter to a later time: having them linked to your Epic profile, you can do it whenever you want.