Mexico.- This day, the mexican monsoon will cause heavy to very heavy rains, electric shocks and possible hailstorms in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa.

Tropical wave No. 19 will be gradually absorbed by the circulation of the low pressure zone with a high probability of cyclonic development or possible tropical cyclone south of the coast of Guerrero; This system will generate conditions for strong punctual rains, wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h and waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters of significant height on the coasts of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Low pressure channels on the north, west, center, east and southeast of the territory national, in combination with the entry of moisture from both oceans and instability in the upper atmosphere, will cause afternoon showers and heavy punctual rains over the mentioned regions, including the Valley of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, in addition to punctual rains very strong in Nayarit, Jalisco and Chiapas.

It will also continue, warm to hot evening atmosphere in most of the country, with temperatures above 40 ° C in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Rain forecast for today August 5, 2022:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Durango, Colima, Michoacán, Campeche and Yucatán.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Tlaxcala.

The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and probable hail fall. Likewise, they could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and floods.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today August 5, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountains of Durango, Michoacán, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today August 5, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Durango, Zacatecas, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Querétaro (north), Hidalgo (north), Puebla (southwest), Morelos (south) and Quintana Roo.

We recommend you read:

INM rescues 116 migrants who were traveling crowded in a truck in Puebla

CFE supports the rescue of mining workers in Sabinas, Coahuila

Wind forecast for today August 5, 2022: