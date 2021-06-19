The match will be held in Budapest, at the Puskás Stadium, the only one that allows full capacity at this European Championship, so we will enjoy a match with a unique atmosphere.

Hungary lineup: Gulácsi; Botka, Orbán, At. Szalai; Nagy; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Schäfer, Fiola; Ad. Szalai, Sallai.

France Lineup: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot, Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappé.

The game will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with a capacity cut in half.

Portugal lineup: Rui Patricio; Cancelo, José Fonte, Rúben Días, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Sergio Oliveira, Raphael Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota.

Germany lineup: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger, Can ;, Kroos, Kimmich, Gündogan; Gnabry, Müller, and Havertz.

The match is played at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, with a capacity limitation of 50%.

Spain Lineup: Unai Simón; Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata, Olmo.

Poland lineup: Szczęsny; Bereszyński, Glik, Bednarek; Jóźwiak, Moder, Linetty, Rybus; Klich, Zieliński; Lewandowski.