The European Championship does not stop and today we have another three games to enjoy the best national team football. The tournament is leaving images to remember and very funny matches, and today will not be an exception as several of the best teams in the world play. We are going to review the games.
France faces the Hungarian team that lost by 3 goals to 0 against Portugal, but it was very solid until in the last minutes the Portuguese plugged in what they had. For their part, France arrives with high spirits after beating an always difficult German team.
The match will be held in Budapest, at the Puskás Stadium, the only one that allows full capacity at this European Championship, so we will enjoy a match with a unique atmosphere.
Hungary lineup: Gulácsi; Botka, Orbán, At. Szalai; Nagy; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Schäfer, Fiola; Ad. Szalai, Sallai.
France Lineup: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté, Rabiot, Griezmann; Benzema, Mbappé.
Probably the most attractive game today. Germany plays the pass to the next phase against the current champion of the European Championship. Both teams have a list of differential players, although Portugal seems to start with the clearest ideas.
The game will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with a capacity cut in half.
Portugal lineup: Rui Patricio; Cancelo, José Fonte, Rúben Días, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Sergio Oliveira, Raphael Guerreiro; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota.
Germany lineup: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger, Can ;, Kroos, Kimmich, Gündogan; Gnabry, Müller, and Havertz.
Today’s day will be closed by Spain and Poland, two good teams, although La Roja will start as favorites. Both combined arrive with doubts after not winning their respective matches. Spain achieved a 75% possession percentage but did not seem to generate too much danger, meanwhile Poland lost to Slovakia and they seem to arrive lacking ideas. Busquets will return to the call and could play.
The match is played at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, with a capacity limitation of 50%.
Spain Lineup: Unai Simón; Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata, Olmo.
Poland lineup: Szczęsny; Bereszyński, Glik, Bednarek; Jóźwiak, Moder, Linetty, Rybus; Klich, Zieliński; Lewandowski.
