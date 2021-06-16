On Tuesday the first of the three days of the group stage ended and the road to qualifying for the next round has already begun to be seen. Between today and Saturday the second will take place, with Sunday beginning to know the first eliminated.
The day will begin with a duel between two teams that have met five times and have never drawn. Russia has won four and Finland, one, which also forces them to go back to the Olympic Games in Stockholm 2012.
The Nordics have the opportunity to seal their classification if they win and with a draw they would have it very expensive. In the previous edition, third parties entered with three points that they already have.
Russia is in the same situation as other teams that lost with the same result (0-3): against the ropes. The goal difference is notorious and if he cannot win today and reduce it, it will be difficult for him to have options in the last match.
The clash will take place at 3:00 p.m. (Spain), 14: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 09: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 10: 00h (Argentina), 06: 00h (The Angels) and 09: 00h (New York).
Today’s mid-game will be the seventh between the two teams, who have not seen each other since 20 August 1997. Wales prevails on the record of victories (3), but Turkey is close behind (2), in addition to having produced a tie.
Senol Günes’s men come from conceding a resounding defeat (0-3) against Italy, later equaled as the biggest difference by Russia (3-0 against Belgium) and Hungary (0-3 against Portugal). Today’s result could make even possible access difficult among the best third parties.
Those of Robert Page come from achieving a creditable draw (1-1) against Switzerland and a good result could lead the team towards qualification, but also complicate it. He is not as against the ropes as his rival.
The clash will take place at 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 11: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 12: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 13: 00h (Argentina), 09: 00h (The Angels) and 12: 00h (New York).
The 59th bid between the two teams will close this Wednesday, where the Italian triumph (28) predominates ahead of the draw (22) and the Swiss victory (8), which has not occurred since 1993. They have finished in a draw in their last three clashes .
Italy comes from achieving one of the most comfortable victories (0-3 against Turkey) and has the classification to touch. It can be considered one of the teams that performed best on the first date and, depending on its result and that of the previous contest, it could even seal it mathematically.
Switzerland comes from disappointing Wales in a match where predictions expected a victory. It is true that he had sections of greater dominance but he did not know how to translate it into a favorable result and he may be in danger if he does not obtain points today.
The clash will take place at 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 14: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 15: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 16: 00h (Argentina), 12: 00h (The Angels) and 3:00 p.m. (New York).
