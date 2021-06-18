At the gates of the weekend, football continues to accompany us thanks to the group stages of Eurocopa and Copa América, surpassing the equator and ending its second day, respectively. Let’s see what matches he has reserved for us this Friday:
Group E will have its first match of the second day between two teams that have met six times, with three Swedish wins and three draws.
Sweden comes from reaping a draw (0-0) against Spain, something beneficial for being the favorite of the group because a win practically guarantees access to the next round.
Slovakia starred in one of the surprises of the first day by beating Poland (1-2), a triumph that serves to momentarily lead the group when it was expected at bottom.
The clash will take place at 3:00 p.m. (Spain), 08: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 09: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 10: 00h (Argentina), 06: 00h (The Angels) and 09: 00h (New York).
It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, having previously produced a Croatian victory and two draws.
The current runner-up in the world lost (1-0) to England in the first match and not winning today could complicate things for them to enter the next phase.
It cannot be said that the Czech Republic surprised by beating Scotland (0-2), but it did with the image shown, especially in the figure of Patrik Schick. A draw would practically guarantee a pass to the next round.
The clash will take place at 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 11: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 12: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 13: 00h (Argentina), 09: 00h (The Angels) and 12: 00h (New York).
The two teams have met 114 times, with more wins for the English (48) than for the Scots (41) and 25 draws in the all-time record.
England comes from beating Croatia (1-0) in a duel that was predicted to be the key to first place. The objective is that and, on paper, part as a favorite to achieve it.
Scotland suffered a defeat (0-2) against the Czech Republic that forces them to score points if they want to aspire to be in the next round, so today they face a match ball in this particular Calcutta Cup.
The clash will take place at 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 14: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 15: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 16: 00h (Argentina), 12: 00h (The Angels) and 3:00 p.m. (New York).
The second day of Group A will begin with a crash declined in its historical record for Chile (19), with seven draws and five wins for Bolivia in 31 contests.
The Chileans come from drawing (1-1) with Argentina, being two of the three favorites to lead the group. Beating Bolivia would allow them to have a four-point advantage with six at stake, something important when passing four of the five in the group.
The Bolivians have just lost (3-1) against Paraguay and are aware that a defeat today would make things difficult for them when they reach the halfway point of their participation in the group stage.
The clash will take place at 23:00 (Spain), 16: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 17: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 18: 00h (Argentina), 14: 00h (The Angels) and 17: 00h (New York).
Both teams have seen each other 190 times, with Argentina dominating (86) in terms of victories, for Uruguay’s 59 and 45 draws. The duel between Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez is the great incentive.
The Argentines come from drawing (1-1) with Chile on the first day in a direct duel for first place, something that will also happen today. From there, the calendar will be lightened with less powerful teams that will continue to demand a lot.
The Uruguayans rested on the first day, since each one has two matches and the groups are made up of five countries. He will start his participation knowing that his two direct rivals left two points in the direct duel.
The clash will take place at 02:00 on Saturday (Spain), 7:00 p.m. (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 20: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 21: 00h (Argentina), 17: 00h (The Angels) and 20: 00h (New York).
