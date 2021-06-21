The team led by Andriy Shevchenko is second with 3 points after defeating North Macedonia on the second day while Franco Foda’s team occupies third place with the same points but with fewer goals scored. Austria can only win to be second and qualify for the round of 16, while Ukraine would be worth adding a point to keep the place.

This will be the first official match between both teams. In the two previous friendlies, the victories were shared, one for each team.

North Macedonia was the first team eliminated from the tournament after losing to Austria and Ukraine and even if they beat the Netherlands this afternoon they could not be third as they lost the direct match against the Ukrainians and Austrians. For their part, the Netherlands have already secured first place in group C by winning the first two days and aim to finish the group stage with full victories.

This will be the fifth time these two teams have met on the pitch with two victories for the Netherlands and two draws.

Denmark is bottom of this group and does not know what it is to score but still has a chance of being in the second round if it manages to be one of the best third. For that, first they have to beat Russia and wait for Belgium to do the same with Finland, then we should take out the calculator and look at the goals.

Russia and Denmark have only met once in a friendly in 2012 that ended in victory for the European giant.

Roberto Martínez’s Belgian team has already secured a place in the round of 16 but is not assured of first place. A tie is worth them to certify that first place.

Belgium and Finland have met 11 times and the balance is favorable to the Finns with 4 wins for the three Belgians and four draws.

The Chilean team has a draw and a victory in its first two games and is second in the group with four points and a difference of +1.

These two teams have already met 83 times over the years and the duel is won by Uruguay by a landslide with 47 wins, 18 losses and 18 draws.

Paraguay has only played one game against Bolivia, which they won 3-1 and added three key points to avoid being the last classified in the group and falling to the first substitution. Of those of Eduardo Berizzo they are in third place with three points.

This will be the 105th duel between these two teams. To date, Argentina has achieved 54 victories to Paraguay’s 16 and 34 draws.