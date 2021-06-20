The key days in the European competition are beginning to arrive and today the first eliminated will be known and one of the six national teams that will aspire to be among the four best third parties. On the other hand, in the Latin American competition the aspirations are beginning to be drawn for the end of the group stage that is imminent.
On Wednesday 23 we will know the qualifiers for the round of 16 of the Eurocup, while we will have to wait until Tuesday 29 to see the end of the group stage of the Copa América.
Today’s football matches: show in the Euro and second day of Copa América
The second day of the group stage continues to advance in both competitions, which will leave us interesting clashes for this Thursday.
Colombia vs Venezuela: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
The ideal team of the first date of the Copa América
Brazil-Peru: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
It will be the tenth meeting between the two teams, which curiously have never tied in a historical record dominated by the Italians (7-2) at the level of victories.
Roberto Mancini’s men arrive with the mathematical classification in their pockets, having won in their two previous games and with a draw they have enough to secure the group lead.
Rob Page’s men are very close to second place in the group, also being worth a draw to keep it, but being able to pass as first if they prevail today. To finish third, they should lose and that Switzerland beat Turkey by recovering the goal difference (2 vs -3).
The clash will take place at 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 11: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 12: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 13: 00h (Argentina), 09: 00h (The Angels) and 12: 00h (New York).
It will be the 16th meeting between the two teams in a match dominated in wins (8) by Turkey, followed by Switzerland (4) and three draws.
Vladimir Petkovic’s men need to win and wait for Wales’ result to see if they can be second. However, a victory that prevented them from passing over would not be a tragedy, since with four points they could enter among the best third parties.
Senol Günes’s men are being one of the disappointments of the tournament, since they have lost both games and have the worst goalscoring balance (-5) as they have not been able to score yet. They need to win by beating Switzerland to have aspirations as one of the best third parties, something that would be a feat.
The clash will take place at 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 11: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 12: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 13: 00h (Argentina), 09: 00h (The Angels) and 12: 00h (New York).
It will be the 28th meeting between the two teams in a not very disparate historical record, with more victories (13) for Ecuador than for Venezuela (10) and four draws.
José Peseiro’s men have a point after two games and, after facing each other with Ecuador, they still have to face Peru on the last day. A victory could give them oxygen, since it is a direct rival to avoid the last place.
Gustavo Alfaro’s men lost (1-0) the first match against Colombia and want to inaugurate the points locker. Winning would mean placing two points above a direct rival with one less clash, making it an important contest to advance from the group stage.
The clash will take place at 23:00 (Spain), 16: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 17: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 18: 00h (Argentina), 14: 00h (The Angels) and 17: 00h (New York).
It will be the 43rd meeting between the two teams in a match dominated in victories (18) by Colombia, followed by 14 draws and 10 wins by Peru.
Reinaldo Rueda’s men could use a victory to depend on themselves in the fight for the leadership of Group A with Brazil, against whom they must still play, as well as to maintain the difference of more than three points with the rest of teams that have played one less game.
Ricardo Gareca’s men could use a win to release their points locker after the defeat (0-4) against Brazil, which was a hard blow for the Peruvians. Regaining spirits and placing in provisional third place are the objectives for this meeting.
The clash will take place at 02:00 on Monday (Spain), 7:00 p.m. (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 20: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 21: 00h (Argentina), 17: 00h (The Angels) and 20: 00h (New York).
