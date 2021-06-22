The European continental tournament has reached the halfway point of its group stage and today it will surpass it, with Group D remaining to be resolved in the next few hours, while Group E and F will put the final touch on this Wednesday.
In the Copa América there will be no games, which will be resumed the next day with the fourth and penultimate round of Group B.
It will be the sixth meeting between the two teams in a clash historically dominated by a draw (3) and followed by victories (2) by the Croatians, without ever having a Scottish triumph.
Those of Zlatko Dalic arrive with a single point to the contest knowing that they are forced to win to, at least, be among the four best third parties and advance to the next round. Depending on the result in the other clash in the group, it could be seconds. Still, they only have to win.
Those of Steve Clarke arrive in the same context as his rival, which presents a very nice game where the tables do not serve anyone as it means the elimination automatically.
The clash will take place at 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 14: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 15: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 16: 00h (Argentina), 12: 00h (The Angels) and 3:00 p.m. (New York).
In the same way as in the other group meeting, the sixth clash between the two teams will take place. In this case, the dominance is England (3), with a victory for the Czech Republic and a draw along the way.
Those of Jaroslav Silhavy are being one of the surprises of the competition to the point of arriving as leaders in a group where they did not bet on their direct pass. With a draw they would keep this place, but with a defeat they could go down to third place.
Those of Gareth Southgate were the favorites of the group and arrive with options to finish leading the same, but that will only happen if they win this match. On the other hand, a draw ensures a pass for both teams and, as with the Czechs, a loss can mean third place.
