The F-word is still mainly a swear word. A rhetorical way of berating or silencing authorities or ideological opponents.

But what is fascism? Philosophers who saw mere nihilism in it have been overtaken by generations of historians who take fascism seriously as a revolutionary mass movement. In ‘Elementary Particles’ (Athenaeum), a series of concise introductions on expert topics, the Amsterdam historian Daniël Knegt wrote a clear chronological and thematic particle about.

Daniël Knegt (1984) studied history in Montpellier, Berlin and Amsterdam. He obtained his doctorate for a study of the fascism of French intellectuals. Knegt now works as a lecturer in modern history at the University of Amsterdam. At Sound and Vision in Hilversum he conducts research into propaganda during the Second World War.

Why such a short book on such a big subject?

“Well, no bigger than ‘the Earth’, which also has a particle left over. I was glad that there was already a part about the Third Reich, I didn’t feel like telling about Hitler and Mussolini for the ten-thousandth time. I wanted to be more abstract about fascism as an international phenomenon that has manifested itself throughout Europe – and beyond. Not again about the bald, chubby man who gave it that name in the 1920s.”

What is the biggest misconception about fascism?

“That it is a closed historical phenomenon from the 1930s, which died somewhere in 1945 on the ruins of Berlin. That’s a mistake. Fascism is a revolutionary movement that can manifest itself in different ways depending on time and place. That’s why it’s not so strange that a fascist doesn’t wear a black shirt or Giovinezza is singing [een marslied van de Italiaanse fascisten].”

It promises to preserve all kinds of valuables that are under pressure

How would you define fascism?

“It has long been argued that fascism had no ideology at all, but was above all a politics of action – and thus of violence. Or that, as Marxists in the 1930s argued, it is merely an instrument of capitalism to keep the masses down in times of crisis. After the war it was also considered too much honour, you sometimes get the impression, to study fascism as a serious political movement, such as liberalism or communism. That has changed in the last few decades, thanks to the work of scientists such as Roger Griffin, on whom I base myself. He saw fascism as a political mass movement with a number of characteristics: hypernationalism, populism, the myth of national oppression and rebirth and the promise of a revolutionary transformation of state, community and even man.”

You share that definition?

“Yes, with differences in accent. The appeal of fascism is not only revolutionary, but also conservative: it promises to preserve all kinds of valuable things under pressure: the family, private property. That makes it a more attractive alternative to the existing order for some groups than communism. And I emphasize more than Griffin the need for internal cleansing and external expansion that you see with fascists: there are always ‘enemies of the people’, both at home and abroad.”

It is striking that you see paramilitarism as a side effect. Is nonviolent fascism conceivable?

“Violence is a flexible concept, but I think so. World War I played a crucial role in the rise of fascism in Italy, with young veterans. But it later became attractive to groups that were not violent at all, retirees or housewives, or even averse to it.”

Marxists often see fascism as an attempt by capital to stay in power

You even speak of the ‘charm’ of fascism. What was that?

“That was above all the promise to end political divisions. There would be a community of people in which everyone could participate, poor, rich, low or highly educated, from notary to factory worker. Fascists are also good at alternating between ailments and medicine. They destabilize the order, then shout that they are the stabilizing factor.”

The ‘third way’ between capitalism and communism?

“Yes, that’s how they present themselves. Marxists often see fascism as an attempt by capital to stay in power, but it is not a product of capitalism. In a crisis like the one of the 1930s, capitalists would much rather deal with fascists than with communists, who want to abolish capitalism. Fascism and capitalism also find each other in the idea that inequality and competition are good.”

How essential is racism to fascism?

“For Hitler’s Nazism, anti-Semitism was essential, for other forms of fascism it was not. But there is always one out group; After all, opposition is not legitimate, but treason. But that group doesn’t have to be racially defined.”

German historians are increasingly making a connection with colonialism.

“Yes, that is an interesting and very fierce debate. In the meantime, the accusation of Holocaust relativization is heard, because it places the European genocide in a history of German genocide in Africa. Of course there are differences, but there is also an obvious connection. Hitler was against the ownership of colonies overseas – a loss of ‘popular power’ – but he was very interested in colonialism. He has learned that it is possible to use force to redraw the ethnic map. He projected that onto Eastern Europe.”

The rise of fascism has never been unstoppable

Are we experiencing a revival of fascism?

“I was already afraid of that question. As a historian I don’t want to shout: they are marching through the streets again. But you have to dare to draw comparisons, otherwise you will learn nothing. The far right usually lacks the revolutionary dynamism of fascism, the promise of a national rebirth that can also be violent. But you can see that Baudet is strongly looking in that direction. His radicalism has long been underestimated, but it has been undeniable ever since his Owl-of-Minerva speech.”

Is there anything you can do about it?

“I fight the cliché of defenselessness against so-called unstoppable fascism. All kinds of TV documentaries with images of marching soldiers still suggest this. In my book I show that things could have turned out differently. The rise of fascism has never been unstoppable, Hitler was a failed fascist for a long time. Coincidence plays a role, but so does the attitude of the majority.”

You mean: no more Baudet in talk shows. A cordon sanitaire?

“Yes I think so. Don’t be intimidated, dare to filter. Don’t give extremism a platform because someone is pulling votes or ratings. Or because it should remain fun on TV. Comedian Martijn Koning, who Jinek a roast gave from Baudet, was then mainly criticized himself. I would say: it was high time that the fun was disrupted for once.”