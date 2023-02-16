The former security secretary Genaro García Luna sits in the dock of the Brooklyn Court, but make no mistake, in the narrative constructed by the prosecution, the main defendant is Mexico, which ends up being shown as a virtual narco-state, where everything it is bought and where organized crime can reach any political level, in a spectrum that does not admit any range of grays.

On Tuesday during the interrogation of Jesús Reynaldo The king Zambada, now free in the United States after he became a protected witness, who accuses García Luna of having received bribes from the Sinaloa cartel, the former secretary’s defense attorney, César de Castro, asked Zambada about previous statements that did, in the trial of Chapo Guzmán and in the process of García Luna, regarding financing of the Sinaloa cartel to parties and candidates.

Zambada had said that he gave, among other contributions to parties, seven million dollars to Gabriel Regino, then undersecretary of public security in Mexico City, to support candidacies in 2006. He was wrong, as in many other things, and said that It was in the campaign against Vicente Fox, actually it was against Felipe Calderón. Zambada said that he had not given money to López Obrador, but maintained that he had given money to officials and parties. He did not provide any evidence.

Yesterday morning, President López Obrador was very harsh against the defense lawyer and said that De Castro was “false, slanderous, crooked” and that he was “worse than Zambada.” In passing, he maintained that “if this lawyer is analyzed, he is part of the same mafia as García Luna, García’s bosses and the entire network of white-collar financial political crime that prevailed in the country,” adding that the former secretary of During Calderón’s six-year term, security had “all-encompassing” power.

It’s not really like that. The defense attorney is a New York professional from a law firm that bears his name and is not particularly relevant. He graduated in 2002 and teaches at New York University and previously worked on that state’s court of appeals. Seeing him as part of a “mafia” and saying that “he is worse than Zambada” seems excessive, especially since the one who spoke about the money given to the campaigns was Zambada, as we said here before the García Luna trial began, recalling the statements of the drug trafficker in the process against Chapo Guzmán.

Since then, Zambada spoke of financing campaigns from all parties in 2000 and 2006. And there he also spoke of Gabriel Regino, although in the Chapo trial he had mistaken his name. The adjectives that the President attaches to the defense attorney should be attributed to the drug trafficker turned protected witness, because as in the García Luna case, his statements, on the other hand highly contradictory and some implausible, are not accompanied by any evidence and he modifies them. at the convenience of the case.

I am convinced and we have worked on this issue for three decades, that organized crime intervenes in Mexican politics, finances campaigns and buys wills. Neither before nor now have we made enough progress in the fight against criminal groups because that reality is not accepted and sometimes, according to conjunctural conveniences, it is not fought either. But to do so, it is necessary to start with evidence, to accurately identify who participates and who does not participate in this plot, because otherwise everything ends, as is being described in the Brooklyn Court, in a narco-state, in a country where everything is taken over by the crime.

Going simply by the statements of criminals who have become witnesses without providing a single piece of evidence is to feed that story and challenge: it is to stay with the thesis of the narco-state where everything is rotten and those same testimonies that are used today against the past may be used in the future against those who currently hold power.

The former mayor of Palermo in Sicily, Leoluca Orlando, a central figure in the fight against the mafia, once told me that “there is a difference between a normal criminal organization and the mafia, because a normal organization goes against the state and is outside the State, against the banks and it is outside the banks, it is against the church and outside the church, it is against society and outside it. But the mafia, the mafias, are something different, they are against the State but within the State, against the bank but within the bank, against the church and they have penetrated the church, they are against society, without However, they are established in society, the mafia, to be so, has to be within civil society”. That happens with our mafias but also with our institutions and society.

We have not remotely complied with our security responsibilities, in the cleanliness of our police and judicial bodies. Nor in politics. Corruption is more than just a reality, but to combat it, as Orlando also told me, it is necessary to “turn on the lights” and bring corruption out of the dark.

For that and so that everything does not remain in conjunctural political revenge, it is necessary to work based on evidence, testimonies, investigation, intelligence. And in the case of García Luna there is almost none of that. Not one material evidence against a character who spent a decade in a key space of power in the field of security. Without it, today’s executioners, following the same narrative, can become tomorrow’s victims.