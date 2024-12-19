The Euribor today drops to 2.469% after two days of increases. The indicator referred to by many mortgages in Spain aims to close the month at 2.4% on average and that is very good news for mortgaged that renew their quota in December. In the minds of many, winning something in the Christmas Lottery to lower their mortgage. What they surely have today are discounts that are around 100 euros per month in some cases.

He euribor is having a crazy December. Until the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the reduction in interest rates last Thursday, the indicator began a downward path until it ended at 2.4%, which it is currently at, occasionally flirting with 2.3%. %. The decision announced by Christine Lagarde left two consecutive days of increases, scoring maximums, but this Thursday, two days from the expected Christmas lotterythe trend is again downward.

The mortgaged Those who renew their mortgage payment now in November have the peace of mind that when compared to last year (3,679%) they will surely notice a reduction. Thus, mortgage holders who have a mortgage credit of 150,000 euros with a Euribor plus a differential of 0.99%, today they face reductions in their quotas of just over 100 euros. Double if the credit rises to 300,000 euros. The average for the month compares with 3.679% a year ago, which represents a saving of 126 basis points.

This is very good news for those who pay a variable mortgagewho a year ago saw how their quotas They increased by more than 600 euros per month in some cases. They are still far from recovering those installments with the Euribor in negative, but each month is a relief for the savings of these families.

The Christmas Lottery and the dream of buying a house

The data comes two days before the expected December 22, the day on which the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery is celebrated and on which many lucky people dream of being able to buy a house. This is what emerges from the survey by the mortgage comparator iAhorro: “This year the intention on the part of Spaniards to allocate the prizes to buying a home skyrockets,” says mortgage director Simone Colombelli.

He also clarifies that, “the alternative of plugging holes or paying off debts continues to be the most chosen when it comes to spending the prize; and deposits and remunerated accounts, the most demanded products as an investment, although all of them fall quite significantly.” .

“Housing is a basic need and should not only be considered as an investment. If we take into account that price rise hinders their access, a significant prize in the Lottery would be a good ‘lever’ to help that access,” he concludes.