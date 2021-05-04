These are the last figures before the Alarm Status is due to expire on the 9th. The regional committee of experts meets tomorrow to analyze these figures.

Please note that if your municipality does not figure amongst the municipalities below, it is because it has zero-percent contagion.

Some consider that the Central Government is waiting for the Madrid regional elections, taking place today, to conclude before any announcement that could negatively affect the left-wing’s chances at the polling booths. If that is the case, we can expect an announcement from the Central Government, which could include an extension of the State of alarm.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)