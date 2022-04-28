I’m 69.204 the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 87,940, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.349.788 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today there are 131 (yesterday 186), for a total of 163,244 victims from February 2020.

The rate of positivity

There are 441,526 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 554,526. The positive rate of 15.7%, slightly down from 15.8% yesterday.

The health situation

There are 382 patients admitted to intensive care, 12 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 46. There are 10,076 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 79 fewer than yesterday.