from Chiara Barison

Data for Tuesday 3 May. The positivity rate at 15.1%. The positivity rate was 15.1% with 411,047 swabs. Admissions: -99. Intensive care: -2

I’m 62,071

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 18,896, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.586.268 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 153 (yesterday 124), for a total of 163,889 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,222,419 And 67,398 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (45,512 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,199,960equal to -5.142 compared to yesterday (-26,568 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 411.047, or 288,603 more than yesterday when it was 122,444. The 15.1% positive rate ; yesterday it was 15.4%.

Lombardy to have the largest number of newly infected (+9,590 cases). Campania (+7.577 cases), Veneto (+6.126) and Lazio (+5.053) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -99(yesterday +56), for a total of 9,695

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -2 (yesterday +2) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 366 seriously ill, with 45 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 32).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +9.590 cases (yesterday +1.673)

Veneto: +6.126 cases (yesterday +1.168)

Campania: +7.577 cases (yesterday +2.104)

Lazio: +5.053 cases (yesterday +1.927)

Emilia Romagna: +2.354 cases (yesterday +2.540)

Piedmont: +3.870 cases (yesterday +952)

Sicily: +4.615 cases (yesterday +1.204)

Tuscany: +3.620 cases (yesterday +730)

Puglia: +4.766 cases (yesterday +2.085)

Marche: +2,017 cases (yesterday +473)

Liguria: +1.638 cases (yesterday +345)

Abruzzo: +2.273 cases (yesterday +582)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.169 cases (yesterday +191)

Calabria: +2.284 cases (yesterday +933)

Sardinia: +2.088 cases (yesterday +893)

Umbria: +944 cases (yesterday +384)

PA Bolzano: +541 cases (yesterday +132)

PA Trento: +434 cases (yesterday +99)

Basilicata: +751 cases (yesterday +274)

Molise: +243 cases (yesterday +189)

Valle d'Aosta: +118 cases (yesterday +18)

