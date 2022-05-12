from Chiara Barison

Data for Thursday 12 May. The positivity rate was 14.6% with 268,654 swabs. Admissions: -254. Intensive care: -4

I’m 39,317



the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 42,249, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 16,954,784 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 130 (yesterday 115), for a total of 164,976 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,771,125

And 61,866 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 84,344). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,018,683equal to -22.513 compared to yesterday (-41.776 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 268.654, or 25,957 less than yesterday when there were 294,611. The 14.6% positive rate; yesterday it was 14.3%. See also Covid today Italy, Rt and incidence decreasing

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -254 (yesterday -167), for a total of 8.158

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -4 (yesterday -20) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 334 seriously ill, with 33 entrances to resuscitation (unchanged from yesterday).

Article being updated …