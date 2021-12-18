from Elisa Messina

The data for Saturday 18 December

I am 28,064 the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 28,632, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,364,852 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. Deaths today are 123 (yesterday there were 120), for a total of 135,544 victims since February 2020.

The people recovered or discharged are a total of 4,881,836 e 12,430 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (yesterday 14,457). The current positives – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be 347,472 in all, equal to +15,504 compared to yesterday (+14,038 the day before).

Tampons and scenario: how much does Omicron affect? Total buffers (molecular and antigenic) were 697.740, or 28,580 more than yesterday when it was 669,160. While the positive rate is stable at 4% (precisely 4.02%, yesterday it was 4.3%). Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

The sequences of the Omicron variant analyzed and deposited on the ICoGen platform have risen to 84, which receives the reports of the network of over 70 regional laboratories coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss). Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has decided that a “flash survey” will be carried out on Monday, or a new verification of the prevalence of the different variants in our country, to understand how the Omicron variant is growing and how much and the Prime Minister Mario Draghi has called to on December 23 the meeting of the control room on Covid.

Here all the bulletins of 2021, here those of 2020. Here the news of the day. The Corriere has created a newsletter on the Coronavirus. free: sign up here.

The health system The increase in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in the ordinary Covid wards are +56 (yesterday +182), for a total of 7,576 hospitalized. The number of beds occupied in intensive care (ICU) is 30 (yesterday +6) – this is the balance between people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 953, with 95 entrances in intensive care (yesterday 70). The president of the society of anesthesia, analgesia, resuscitation and intensive care (Siaarti) Antonino Giarratano said today that due to the Omicron variant there will be an impact, as we can already see, first on admissions in the media area and then on intensive care as a result. health companies are organizing the reopening and expansion of the Covid wards.