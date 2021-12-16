from Silvia Morosi

Data for Thursday 16 December

The epidemic curve in Italy is still growing sharply, which today marks the new record of the fourth wave: 26,109 cases, against 23,195 yesterday (here the bulletin). Never so many even since last March 13, when they were 26,062. It goes up like this at least 5.308.180 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today there are 123 (yesterday there were 129), for a total of 135.301

victims from February 2020 ***.

The victims The death toll is still dramatic: 123 registered in the last 24 hours. There is – therefore – a slight decrease in deaths compared to yesterday (-6). The health system Hospitalizations are also increasing, with intensive therapies that went up by 47 units (yesterday +7) with 101 admissions on the day, and they reach 917, while ordinary admissions are 29 more (yesterday +146), 7,338 in all. The number of currently positives is still rising, 12,277 more (yesterday +8,259) which rise to 317,930. Of these, 309,675 patients are in home isolation.

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 718. 281, or 83,643 more than yesterday, more than yesterday when they were 634,638. While the stable positive rate of 3.6%; yesterday it was 3.65%. Here is the map of the contagion.

The situation and the Lombardy case The region with the largest number of cases today Lombardy (+5,304) for a positive rate of 3.2% (yesterday 3.5%), followed by Veneto (+3.383), Lazio (+2.652), Piedmont (+2.197) and Emilia-Romagna (+2.077). And precisely in Lombardy there are 146 hospitalized in intensive care (+1), while those in the ordinary wards are 1,185 (-4). Twenty victims for a total of 34,668 in the Region since the beginning of the pandemic. As for the provinces, in Milan there were 2,016 new cases, of which 811 in Milan city; in Bergamo 321, in Brescia 533, in Como 331, in Cremona 168, in Lecco 119, in Lodi 131, in Mantua 185, in Monza and Brianza 391, in Pavia 244, in Sondrio 84 and in Varese, finally, 516. The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 980.755, +5.304 cases (yesterday +4.765)

Veneto 565.265: +3.383 cases (yesterday +3.677)

Campania 510.980



: +1.770 cases (yesterday +1.621)

Emilia Romagna 482.219: +2.077 cases (yesterday +1.845)

Lazio 450.814: +2.652 cases (yesterday +1.887)

Piedmont 420,852



: +2.197 cases (yesterday +1.861)

Sicily 338.395: +1.346 cases (yesterday +1.404)

Tuscany 313.465

: +1.222 cases (yesterday +1.306)

Puglia 285.319

: +596 cases (yesterday +598)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 141,587

: +914 cases (yesterday +810)

Marche 131.349: +753 cases (yesterday +674)

Liguria 131.521: +1.011 cases (yesterday +807)

Calabria 99,068

: +929 cases (yesterday +372)

PA Bolzano 95,340

: +442 cases (yesterday +452)

Abruzzo 92.032: +506 cases (yesterday +333)

Sardinia 81,604

: +294 cases (yesterday +250)

Umbria 70,079: +260 cases (yesterday +251)

PA Trento 55.391: +266 cases (yesterday +296)

Basilicata 32,657



: +125 cases (yesterday +105)

Molise 15,428: +10 cases (yesterday +36)

Valle d’Aosta 14.060: +52 cases (yesterday +62) The deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 34,668: +20 deaths (yesterday +29)

Veneto 12.125: +22 deaths (yesterday +19)

Campania 8,319: +8 deaths (yesterday +6)

Emilia Romagna 13,961: +8 deaths (yesterday +14)

Lazio 9.114: +12 deaths (yesterday +11)

Piedmont 11.938: +9 deaths (yesterday +4)

Sicily 7,318: +11 deaths (yesterday +12)

Tuscany 7,475

: +7 deaths (yesterday +7)

Puglia 6.932: +2 deaths (yesterday +5)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4.105

: +6 deaths (yesterday +14)

Marche 3,179: +3 deaths (yesterday +2)

Liguria 4.507: +4 deaths (yesterday +2)

Calabria 1,536: +3 deaths (yesterday +1)

PA Bolzano 1,280

: +2 deaths (yesterday +1)

Abruzzo 2,613: + 3 deaths (no new deaths yesterday)

Sardinia 1,711: no new deaths for the second consecutive day

Umbria 1,497: no new deaths

for the second consecutive day



PA Trento 1,402: +1 death (yesterday no new deaths)

Basilicata 627: no new deaths since 30 November

Molise 507: no new deaths for the sixth day in a row

Valle d’Aosta 487: +2 deaths (yesterday +2)

Here all the bulletins of 2021, here those of 2020. Here the news of the day. The Courier service created a coronavirus newsletter. free: sign up here. *** NOTE:



The Calabria Region announces that in the total of the tests communicated today, including the result of 425 swabs, 238 of which were positive, processed yesterday 15/12 and registered today 16/12 for IT problems that occurred yesterday. The Emilia-Romagna Region declares to have eliminated 2 cases positive for antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab. The Friuli-Venezia Giulia Region reports that the total of positive cases was reduced by 3 following 1 antigen test not confirmed by the subsequent molecular swab and following 2 positive tests removed after case review. The Public Administration of Bolzano reports that the total of positive cases was reduced by 1 following 1 antigen test not confirmed by the subsequent molecular swab. The Region of Sicily reports that the deaths reported today are to be attributed to the days: 15/12/21 (n. 2), 14/12/21 (n. 8), 12/12/21 (n. 1)

