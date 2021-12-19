from Elisa Messina

The data for Sunday 19 December. Positive rate of 4.3%. 150 new hospitalized in the last 24 hours: anesthesiologists expect an increase of 70% of places in intensive care in the coming weeks

I am 24,259 the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 28,064, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,389,155 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. Deaths today are 97 (yesterday there were 123), for a total of 135,641 victims since February 2020.

The people recovered or discharged are altogether 4,891,239 And 9.403 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (12,430 yesterday). The current positives – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be 362,275 in all, equal to +14,803 compared to yesterday (+15,504 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario Total buffers (molecular and antigenic) were 566.300, or 131,440 less than yesterday when it was 697,740. While the positive rate was 4.3% (precisely 4.28%, yesterday it was 4%). Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

The health system and the comparison with 2020 The beds occupied in the ordinary Covid wards are +150 (yesterday +56), for a total of 7,726 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (ICU) are +13 (yesterday +30) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 966, with 78 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 95). It is worth mentioning that exactly one year ago, with 16,308 new positives (therefore 7951 fewer than today) 553 deaths were recorded and the places occupied in intensive care were 2,784 compared to 966 today. A comparison that helps to understand the effectiveness of vaccines on cases of serious illness and deaths.

Based on the current trend in infections and hospitalizations, in the next 2-3 weeks we expect a 70% increase in the number of beds occupied in intensive care by Covid patients, thus reaching about 1700 patients hospitalized in intensive care, explains Alessandro Vergallo, president of the ‘Association of Italian hospital resuscitators (Aaroi-Emac).

The victims I am 97 deaths registered in Italy in the last 24 hours (exactly one year ago there were 553). The region with the highest number of deaths is Lombardy with 18 victims, followed by Lazio (139 and Sicily (10). Six regions with zero deaths (Puglia, Umbria, Basilicata, Autonomous Province of Trento, Basilicata, Molise and Valle d ‘Aosta).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy

997.861: +5.397 cases (yesterday +6.119)

Veneto

578.300: +3.442 cases (yesterday +4.016)

Campania 517.083: +2.006 cases (yesterday +2.256)

Emilia Romagna

489.665: + 2500 cases (yesterday +2.451)

Lazio 457.748: + 2.404 cases (yesterday +2.409)

Piedmont

427.257: +1.569 cases (yesterday +2.326)

Sicily 342.546: +1.212 cases (yesterday +1.368)

Tuscany

317.344: + 1370 cases (yesterday +1.282)

Puglia 287.155: +497 cases (yesterday +677)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 143.831: +487 cases (yesterday +964)

Liguria 134.305: +754 cases (yesterday +1.007)

Marche 133.383: +649 cases (yesterday +703)

Calabria 100,649: +449 cases (yesterday +559)

PA Bolzano 96.282: +188 (yesterday +359)

Abruzzo 93.277: 361 cases (yesterday +446)

Sardinia 82.323: +222 cases (yesterday +182)

Umbria 71.175: +356 cases (yesterday +372)

PA Trento 56.163: +204 cases (yesterday +301)

Basilicata 33,037: +127 cases (yesterday +165)

Molise15,494: +23 cases (yesterday +10)

Valle d’Aosta 14.277: +42 cases (yesterday +92)

Vaccinated in Italy Overall, the vaccine doses administered are 105,388,244 million. Citizens who have completed the vaccination cycle are over 46 million (85.3% of the population over 12). More than 47.8 million people (88.5% of vaccinables) have received at least one single dose. While the booster dose was administered to more than 14.5 million Italians (q71.2% of the population subjected to the booster dose). The total with at least one dose + the healed by at most 6 months are 48.198.011 or 89.2% of the over 12 population. Here the updated map every evening and here the real-time data of the anti Covid-19 vaccines report on the government website.