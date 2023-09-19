Definitely, Manzana has prepared an exciting event for today, September 18, marking the date on which the long-awaited iOS 17.

This update represents another step in the constant evolution of the apple company’s operating systems, offering users a series of news and features that promise to take the user experience of your devices to the next level.

In this note, we will thoroughly immerse you in the process of updating your device, making sure you don’t miss any important details, and provide you with valuable information on how to make the most of the new features of iOS 17.

Update from your iPhone:

Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone. Swipe down until you find the “General” section and select it. Next, tap on the “Software Update” option. The system will perform a brief search and present iOS 17 as the new version available. Tap “Download and Install” and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update process.

Update from your computer:

Connect your device to your computer, whether macOS or Windows. Open the iTunes or Finder app (if you have a Mac). In the upper left corner of the screen, select your iPhone icon (or the device in the left sidebar if you’re using a Mac). Go to the “Summary” section (or “General” on macOS) and then click “Check for update.” In a few minutes, iOS 17 will appear on the screen. Press “Update” and follow the instructions provided to complete the update.

iOS 17 compatible devices:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen.)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen.)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

So, get ready to immerse yourself in a renewed technological experience, as iOS 17 brings with it a series of innovations that will improve your experience with your Apple device.

Read on to learn all the details about this exciting update and how to get the most out of it in your daily life.