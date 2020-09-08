Highlights: The Nifty climbed 0.19% or 21.20 points to close at 11,355.05 on Monday.

On Monday, Indian indices closed marginally higher in a volatile business following a recovery in the banking sector. The Nifty climbed 0.19% or 21.20 points to end at 11,355.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.16% or 60.05 points to end at 38,417.23. About 1212 stocks ended higher, while 1461 stocks declined and 187 stocks remained unchanged.



Here are the top gainers and losers on Monday

Bharti Infratel (5.75%), HDFC Life (3.28%), Dr. Reddy’s Labs (2.52%), ITC (1.93%), and Hindustan Unilever (1.90%) were among the top gainers, while M&M (3.43%), UPL (2.61%), Bajaj Finance (2.47%), GAIL (2.24%), and NTPC (2.22%) were the top losers in the Nifty. Let’s know how the stock market will be today. Which stocks can show up and which can see the downward trend.

These stocks including Just Dial can be seen rising

Today in the stock market, stocks like Infibeam Avenues, Just Dial, TV Today Network, Pfizer, Dixon Technologies, JBF Industries, Hester Biosciences, Compuage Infocom, Anjani Portland, RS Software (India), CL Educate, WABCO India and Repro India You can see the attitude. You can earn strong profits by investing in these stocks.

Beware of these stocks including banking

Today you have to be cautious while investing in banking stocks. Today SBI, Axis Bank, PVR, Century Textiles, Bank of India, Indiabulls Ventures, Deepak Nitrite, Hikal, Orient Electric, Sakuma Exports, ICICI Securities, PNC Infratech, Arvind Fashions, Tribhovandas Bhimji, Future Lifestyle, Astec Lifesciences L, AIA Engineering Corporation, GOCL Corporation, Arshiya, Banswara Syntex, PSP Projects and CIL Nova Petrochemicals may be a disadvantage for you. These stocks can be seen today.

Shopping can be seen in these stocks

These stocks touched their 52-week high on Monday. In such a situation, there may be a strong increase in these stocks. These stocks include AstraZeneca, IndiaMART InterMESH, Granules India, Dixon Technologies (India) and WABCO India.

The selling pressure will remain on these shares

Today, selling pressure can be seen on stocks like Blue Chip India, Max India and Silly Monks Entertainment. The reason for this is that today these stocks have touched their 52-week low.