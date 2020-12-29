The stock markets continued to rally for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday and the Sensex and Nifty reached their new highs. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 380.21 points or 0.81 percent to close at 47,353.75 points. During the business, the Sensex also touched a new all-time high of 47,406.72. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty gained 123.95 points, or 0.90 percent, to close at 13,873.20 points. It also touched an all-time high of 13,885.30 points during trading. Let’s know how the stock market can be today and which shares will be amazing.

These stocks can be seen as a fast trend



Today Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, Jindal Stainless, SBI Life Insurance, Godrej Properties, Titan Company, NOCIL, HEG, CESC Ventures, TD Power Systems, Sunteck Realty, Dhanuka Agritech, Sterlite Technologies, Sobha, Orient Refractories, La Opala RG, Quick Heal Technologies, Nilkamal, Lokesh Machines, Kansai Nerolac Paint, Tata Communications, Vaibhav Global, TV Today Network, Lux Industries, Lyka Labs, Caplin Point Lab, PSP Projects, NACL Industries, IFGL Refractories, Ganesha Ecosphere and Praxis Home Shares such as Retail can be seen to be bullish. If you invest money in these stocks today, then hopefully you will get a chance to earn good profits.

These stocks can be seen falling



Today if you are Hindustan Construction Company, Shree Renuka Sugars, Suven Life Sciences, Uttam Galva Steels, Deepak Nitrite, Sical Logistics, HDFC AMC, Godrej Agrovet, Garden Silk Mill, Anik Industries, Goldstone Technologies, Akash Infra-Projects, Bharat Gears, Asian If you are thinking of investing in stocks like Hotels (North), Asian Hotels (East), India Motor Part and WS Industries, then please be careful, because these stocks are expected to see a downward trend today. Before investing money in these stocks, do a good research.

These stocks may be strong buying



Today, stocks such as Firstsource Solution, IndiabullsVentures (PP), Carborundum Universal, APL Apollo Tube and SAIL can see great buying as these stocks touched their 52-week high on Monday.

These shares may be sold



Today, shares such as Fairchem Organics, Jump Networks, Ravinder Heights and Anant Raj Global can be seen selling. Indeed, on Monday, these stocks touched their 52-week low.