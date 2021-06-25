The big advantage of taking your dog to work is obvious: Instead of missing him all day, find your best friend just wagging his tail next to your desk. Esther Jonker and her husband Arjan therefore decided to take their dog Joep to work. The couple owns video agency The Video Marketing Company in The Hague. Joep has his own set of tasks there. Jonker, laughing: ,,He provides the entertainment. He likes to play and walks around to check on everyone. If you are working unsuspectingly, he sometimes wants to lick your elbow. A bit scary, but very funny.”