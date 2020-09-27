Today is World Tourism Day and people who are fond of walking are on some special destination even today. But these days the global pandemic coronavirus has destroyed all plans. However the great batsman Sachin Tendulkar has found his special destination for tourism on this day and the master blaster has also reached there.On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Sachin posted a picture of himself to his fans on Twitter and told him where he has gone on a trip on the occasion of World Tourism Day. In the picture posted by Tendulkar, he is seen resting on a special bed tied on two trees in a lawn.

Sachin has tweeted and told his fans the name of this destination. He wrote, ‘I am traveling to Dreamland on the occasion of this World Tourism Day’. In addition, the master blaster has also used a tongue-drawn emoji. That is, Sachin is having fun saying that to reach Dreamland, a relaxed nap is needed, which can be taken at any place in his house.