The UAE Government Media Office announced, in a tweet on the “X” platform, that based on the directives of the Council of Ministers, it was decided that today will be remote work for all federal government employees, with the exception of jobs that require presence at the workplace, and it was also decided that Study in all government schools is distance learning, taking into account the weather condition the country is going through. This was also announced by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, as it confirmed that, based on the directives of the Council of Ministers, study in government schools nationwide, today, will be through the distance education system. This is due to weather changes.

The media office of the UAE government explained that the Ministry of Education decided that today would be a distance learning day in all federal higher education institutions, taking into account the weather condition that the country is going through. The Ministry noted that private universities may assess the situation according to regions and circumstances, taking into account the interest of students and study requirements. .

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on private sector companies in the various emirates of the country to exercise flexibility in the working hours of their employees, today, in light of the weather conditions, noting the importance of taking caution in external business sites where it is difficult to stop work, and ensuring the health and safety of workers during their move from To these sites, and ensure that occupational health and safety requirements are met.

The Ministry stressed the importance of establishments educating their employees about the principles of road traffic safety, and urging them to take caution while driving their vehicles, on trips to and from work in general, especially in emergency weather conditions, and warning them not to expose their lives to danger, calling for It is necessary to commit to providing a high degree of flexibility regarding the application of working hours, in order to achieve the required balance between working conditions and its interests without conflict.

A guideline regulating the mechanism for how establishments and work sites deal with workers during bad weather conditions has identified a number of preventive measures that ensure the safety of workers at work sites during heavy rains and the occurrence of severe weather fluctuations, most notably warning workers in places affected by rain and issuing alerts. For project officials to raise emergency levels, use only vital electrical equipment during thunderstorms, inform workers to stay inside buildings, and ensure that building exits and entrances are safe and have non-slip mats.

The guide stated that to ensure the highest levels of security and safety are achieved within open work sites during heavy rains and severe weather fluctuations, facility officials must ensure that the necessary warning signs are placed, and review the use of electrical installations, machines and equipment, especially machines that could become unusable. Safe, in addition to reviewing the need to carry out outdoor work, and providing workers with appropriate clothing for rainy weather in outdoor areas, with the necessity of stopping work in outdoor areas during “electrical” thunderstorms, and ensuring that any chemical or dangerous materials are secured and covered.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi have notified parents via letters and e-mail that the study will be conducted remotely today, as the lessons will be sent to them in PDF format, and will be reviewed again when they return to school, indicating that teachers will be present during the school hours to respond. For any questions, please email them.

Schools confirmed that the decision to return to school, tomorrow, or to continue distance learning, will be determined this evening based on the weather condition and alerts from the competent authorities, noting the possibility of implementing a flexible working hours policy in the event of the return of study within classes and continued bad weather and rain conditions, which allows students and teachers Being late to school for a period of three hours, calculated from the official start time, according to the management’s discretion and coordination by both parties.

The Sharjah Government Human Resources Department announced that it has been decided that today will be remote work for all employees of Sharjah government departments, bodies and institutions, taking into account the weather condition that the country is going through, with the exception of jobs that require presence at the workplace.

The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah decided to activate the distance learning system in all private schools and higher education institutions in the emirate, while stopping all competitions and sports activities organized by the Sharjah Sports Council, today, and the team confirmed that the decision comes to preserve the public safety of male and female students. And players in sports clubs from various age groups, in light of raising the state of alert and readiness to confront the repercussions of the weather situation while continuing to monitor its developments, and continuing measures to ensure the provision of vital services. The Sharjah City Municipality also announced the closure of all parks in the city, due to the prevailing and unstable weather condition, out of its concern for the safety of the public, stressing that the parks will be reopened as soon as the weather condition ends.

The Sharjah City Municipality confirmed that the work teams are highly prepared to deal with the weather depression that the country is witnessing, as the municipality has provided more than 175 tanks and 120 pumping stations in various regions and main roads to withdraw rainwater collections. The Director-General of the Municipality and Chairman of the Supreme Rain Emergency Committee, Obaid Saeed Al-Taniji, stated that the Municipality began dealing with the weather situation since the early morning, and raised its level of preparedness for developments in the depression.

The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team for the Emirate of Ajman, in coordination with the relevant authorities, decided to transfer “remote” learning in public and private schools in the emirate today, in view of the weather conditions and fluctuations in the country, and to preserve the safety of the administrative and teaching staff and students, and the team called on the private companies operating In the emirate, compliance with the call of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to adopt flexibility in the work of its employees in light of the expected weather conditions, and to take caution in external work sites where it is difficult to stop work, and to ensure the health and safety of workers during their movement to and from these sites, and to ensure that requirements are met. Occupational health and safety therein.

The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team in Ras Al Khaimah decided to switch distance learning in all public schools in Ras Al Khaimah, given the weather conditions and fluctuations in the country, and to preserve the safety of teaching staff and school students. Ras Al Khaimah Police warned drivers against committing three traffic violations during rain fall and valleys flowing. This may expose them to fines, black points, and vehicle impoundment. She explained that the rules and procedures for traffic control stipulate that the fine for gathering near places of valleys, torrents and dams during rainy weather amounts to 1,000 dirhams and six black points. Also, entering valleys while they are flowing, regardless of their level of danger, exposes the violating driver to a fine of up to To 2,000 dirhams, 23 black points, and impoundment of the vehicle for 60 days. She added that the fine for obstructing the competent authorities from carrying out their work regarding regulating traffic or ambulance and rescue during emergencies, crises, rainfall, and valley flow reaches 1,000 dirhams, four black points, and impounding the vehicle for a period of 60 days. She pointed out that all drivers should avoid sitting near the edges of valleys and stay away from tree locations to avoid falling as a result of storms and strong winds.

The competent authorities in Fujairah and the Eastern Region of Sharjah dealt with the effects of the air depression that began affecting the region since yesterday, through proactive plans and intensive preparations, which included closing parks, and transferring public and private schools and employees in government and local agencies to a “remote” system. With reports of water accumulations via specialized hotlines. The Fujairah Police General Command announced the necessary precautionary measures during heavy and moderate rains, and also worked to intensify its patrols on the emirate’s coasts and valley flow areas, and in areas that witness water accumulations. It directed instructions to drivers to take caution while driving vehicles, stay away from valley streams, and ensure It is important to avoid going to the sea and places where water accumulates, and these measures reflect the preventive measures taken by the police to ensure the safety of society and reduce potential risks as a result of the prevailing weather conditions.

The Fujairah Municipality confirmed that municipal vehicles and equipment had been distributed in a thoughtful manner, with the aim of preventing the accumulation of large amounts of rainwater on internal and main roads. The Fujairah Adventure Center announced the ban on all adventure activities in the emirate, in order to preserve the safety of people. Municipalities have designated hotlines to deal with reports. The public in the cities of the eastern coast (Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al-Hisn), and pledged to deal very quickly with reports related to the repercussions resulting from the depression, and the Kalba municipality closed all parks in the city, as a precautionary measure.

• Closing parks in Sharjah, Fujairah, and the Eastern Region… and hotlines to receive reports of water accumulations.

• Intensifying patrols on the coasts and valley flow areas… and instructions to drivers to be careful while driving.