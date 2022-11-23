THEY ARREST AN ESCAPE INMATE of Aguaruto prison during the “culiacanazo”. Despite being wanted by the authorities, he intended to enter the facilities of the Livestock Fair. It was through facial recognition cameras that the authorities guarding the facilities realized that this individual had an arrest warrant. On this issue, the Secretary of State Public Security, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, preferred not to speak to some of the media, just as in other cases he did not want to be reminded that this prisoner escaped when he was already in charge of Public Security. of the State and preferred to avoid questioning why this person went to a public place as if he had no pending with the law.

It remains the same. Year with year The National Human Rights Commission shows that in In the Aguaruto prison there is self-control, collection of property and a lot of corruption. In this prison it is common for some inmates to have luxury cells, exotic animals and lead a life like kings, and nothing happens. Every time there are fights and murders, the Secretary of Security and the governor in turn promise that things will change, but nothing continues to happen, if a lot they just change the director, but the underlying problems are not solved and the worst, They continue to ignore the observations of the CNDH, it is better for this body not to diagnose the prisons in Sinaloa because they are useless.

Today there will be a political conclave in the Sinaloan Congress. The governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, will present part of his first government report and results before the members of the 64 Legislature. Then, the deputies will be able to question the state president. It will be a historic day. It is the first time that this accountability and transparency scheme has been applied in the entity. And it will be the first time, after ten years, that a Sinaloa governor appears in Congress to present his report. The expectation is wide. There are 600 guests at the event and the Jucopo has promised that there will be no line or limitations for the governor to be questioned. The most controversial issues are the same as those of the previous state administrations: the lack of conclusive results in the fight against violence, the lack of results in the administration of justice and the lack of investment in improving vital services such as health, education and job creation. The hearing would begin at 11:00 a.m. The occasion, without a doubt, will give a lot to comment on in the coming weeks.

As the weeks go by, the presence of the former mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, within the government cabinet, becomes more uncomfortable for the state governor. The now Secretary of Tourism has more lawsuits against him every week. The intention of organizations, such as the Sinaloan Broad Social Movement (MASS), is to impeach him for administrative disorders and omissions. The governor only maintains that he will not protect him from justice.