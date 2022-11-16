Today, November 16, 2022, we celebrate the 70th birthday of Shigeru Miyamoto. That’s right, it was in 1952, when the famous video game designer was born in Kyoto, Japan. After an extensive career in Nintendothe developer is still a very important part of the video game industry.

Miyamoto joined Nintendo in 1977 as a trainee in the company’s planning department. As a budding artist, one of his first jobs for the company was creating the art for the 1979 arcade game Sheriff. his first big success came when he designed donkey kong in 1981. As one of the first examples of the platform genre, the game was enormously popular.

Since then, Miyamoto played a pivotal role in defining each of Nintendo’s console generations. During the NES he created Super Mario Bros. Y The Legends of Zelda. At the time of the SNES he was in charge of producing Super Mario World, he designed F-Zero, produced A Link to the Past, and designed Star Fox. During the N64 he was in charge of directing Super Mario 64and design Star Fox 64 Y The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

With the arrival of the new millennium, Miyamoto was in charge of innovating with games like Pikmon, Nintendogs, Super Mario Maker Y wii fit. Recently, the designer has been co-producing the film Super Mario Bros along with Illumination founder Chris Meledandri. He also officially announced plans for Pikmin 4 during a Nintendo Direct presentation in September.

Shigeru Miyamoto is such an important part of Nintendo, and it’s amazing that he continues to create new experiences and expand the ones that are already available. Let’s hope that the designer’s legacy is something that will never be forgotten in this medium.

Via: VGC