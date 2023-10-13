Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

The Federal Foreign Minister assures the deeply traumatized Israelis of full German solidarity. But the mood could soon change after the ground offensive begins. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

It took eleven weeks for Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to finally find her way to Ukraine, which had been invaded by Putin. In Israel, which Germany has seen itself as its ideal protecting power since the Holocaust, she was one of the first prominent foreign visitors after the atrocities of the Hamas murder gangs, and she also found the right words in the deeply traumatized country: “These days we are all Israelis.”

Hopefully not just these days – but also when the hatred of Jews defending their right to life continues to boil over. In the Arab world, but unfortunately not only there. Especially Germany, which is less willing to defend itself but always tends to moralize, where the left-wing parties in particular have long idealized the Hamas terrorists as freedom fighters and the right-wingers, like many Muslim immigrants, cultivate their anti-Semitism, remains receptive to cheap accusations.

Israel must not stoop to the level of Hamas

It is clear that if Israel wants to defend its right to exist, it must destroy Hamas. This will not happen without terrible images and many civilian casualties, especially after the ground offensive begins. But the government in Jerusalem is not responsible for her death. But the perfidy of the perpetrators of October 7th, who, after murdering over a thousand young Israelis, are now taking their compatriots in the Gaza Strip hostage and barricading themselves under clinics, mosques and schools and thus risking the deaths of innocent people.

Nobody can deny Israel its right to self-defense. However, this is limited by the rules of international humanitarian law. If the government in Jerusalem steps down to the level of terrorists, it risks the disintegration of Israeli society and the state. Then the cowardly murderers of Hamas would have achieved their goal after all.