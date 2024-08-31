Chihuahua, Chih.- ““Today was his birthday, and this is happening. It can’t be,” was one of the cries of a woman who came after being informed of the death of one of her relatives in the crash of an ambulance on the Chihuahua-Cuauhtémoc highway.

Relatives of the victims went to the scene of the fatal accident, where it was reported that the ambulance came from Parral, bound for the city of Chihuahua.

So far, several relatives have gone to the scene of the incident, where State Police agents detained them as they tried to enter the area of ​​the accident.

The ISSTE Transfer Unit with economic number T045 fell directly into the stream; no signs of braking or any other indication of loss of control could be seen at the scene.

The competent authorities are already on site carrying out work to determine the origin of the fire.